Joe Gibbs Racing Launches Multi-Year Partnership with King's Hawaiian
Joe Gibbs Racing will officially launch a multi-year partnership with King's Hawaiian beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. As part of the agreement, the iconic bread brand will serve as the primary sponsorship partner of Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team in four races during the upcoming season.
According to King's Hawaiian, the partnership made sense from multiple facets. They get to continue connecting with the NASCAR fan base, and they align with a team that shares the values instilled by the company.
"As two family-owned businesses with a shared commitment to excellence and a long-standing tradition of continuous innovation and entrepreneurship, we are thrilled to announce this partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin,” said Raouf Moussa, chief marketing officer for King’s Hawaiian. “This collaboration represents a perfect alignment of values and a unique opportunity to engage with the passionate NASCAR community to showcase our irresistible products and aloha spirit to millions of fans across the country."
The Joe Gibbs Racing team is eleated to land King's Hawaiian as a new partner in 2025.
“We are thrilled to have King’s Hawaiian join our family at Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Joe Gibbs, owner and founder of Joe Gibbs Racing. “Their dinner rolls and other products have really become a part of the daily lives of so many families over the past 75 years and we look forward to helping them celebrate such a significant anniversary this season both on and off the track.”
According to a press release, King's Hawaiian's colors will adorn the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28, Daytona International Speedway on August 23, Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13, and Martinsville Speedway on October 26.
In addition to the four-race primary sponsorship, King's Hawaiian will also serve as a full-season associate sponsorship partner for the driver and team.
“We’re very excited to welcome King’s Hawaiian to our team,” said Hamlin. “It’s certainly a product we are very familiar with in our household and a great brand that has made a strong commitment to our sport. I’m looking forward to all the exciting things that we can do on and off the track to elevate their program to the next level.”
King's Hawaiian had served previously as a primary sponsorship partner for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 RFK Racing team. King's Hawaiian's partnership with RFK Racing last three seasons from 2022 to 2024.
Hamlin, a 54-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, is still seeking his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. The 44-year-old hopes his 20th full-time season culminates in that elusive first championship.