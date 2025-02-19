Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 19 Team Assessed Major Penalty Post-Daytona
After an extremely successful Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway, Chase Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing have taken a major hit, with NASCAR announcing an L2-level penalty to the organization on Wednesday.
Briscoe, who brought his No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE home fourth after winning the pole for the DAYTONA 500, has been assessed a major penalty after the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener.
Joe Gibbs Racing has been fined a hefty $100,000 for the infraction, while both the driver and team have been docked 100 driver/owner points, and 10 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Points.
James Small, who serves as the crew chief of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing entry, has also been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events – Atlanta, COTA, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.
According to NASCAR’s Penalty Report, Joe Gibbs Racing is in violation of modifying a single-source part on NASCAR’s seventh-generation racecar, specifically pointing to the spoiler of the racecar.
With a strong result in the DAYTONA 500, Briscoe was set to leave Daytona International Speedway inside the top 10 in point standings, but with the substantial penalty, will drop to last, and spend the next couple of weeks driving to breakeven with his points total.
Joe Gibbs Racing has yet to release a statement regarding the penalties assessed by NASCAR.
Additionally, NASCAR also confirmed on Wednesday, that two NASCAR Cup Series teams have been penalized for a Safety Violation and will be docked 10 driver and owner points heading into the second race of the season at Atlanta.
Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 for Front Row Motorsports, as well as Cody Ware, and the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing, have been assessed those penalties. Both drivers had their crew chiefs ejected before the DAYTONA 500 for violating said rule.
Both teams were penalized for violating Section 14.11.2.1.A (Ballast Containers) of the NASCAR Cup Series Rule Book, which states that "any and all ballast added to the vehicle must be secured inside a ballast container".
This is a developing story. Updates, should any more become available, will be added to this story.