Racing America Logo

Joey Gase Joins Cup Series Field On 37-Car Entry List For Iowa

Toby Christie

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NASCAR has revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, and contained on the entry list for the event at Iowa Speedway are 37 cars.

Among the entries on the list for this weekend's race is Bubba Wallace, last weekend's race winner of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, who will reprise his role as the driver of the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE with primary sponsorship from Alltroo.

There are no real notable surprises on the entry list for this weekend's race aside from NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Joey Gase, who will pilot the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with primary sponsorship from King of the Hill on Hulu.

Gase, 32, will make his first start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, and it will mark his 92nd career start in NASCAR's top division.

Here is the complete entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway, the 23rd race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Busch Light Farming

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Menards / Ideal Door

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Get Bioethanol

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson *

Front Row Motorsports

Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Solomon Plumbing

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Sea Best

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bob's Discount Furniture

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Wabash

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Celsius

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Body Guard

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Rheem

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Menards / Masterforce Tools

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace *

23XI Racing

Alltroo

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Raptor

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland *

Front Row Motorsports

Love's Travel Stops

Ford

35

Riley Herbst # *

23XI Racing

Monster Energy Zero Sugar

Toyota

38

Zane Smith *

Front Row Motorsports

Mystik Lubricants

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Massey Motor Freight

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick *

23XI Racing

McDonald's

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

NOS Energy

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Costa Oil

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Mohawk Northeast Inc.

Ford

66

Joey Gase (i) *

Garage 66

King of the Hill on Hulu

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

MINER Docks, Doors and More

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Red Bull

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Choice Privileges

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates an "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News