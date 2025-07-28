Joey Gase Joins Cup Series Field On 37-Car Entry List For Iowa
NASCAR has revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, and contained on the entry list for the event at Iowa Speedway are 37 cars.
Among the entries on the list for this weekend's race is Bubba Wallace, last weekend's race winner of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, who will reprise his role as the driver of the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE with primary sponsorship from Alltroo.
There are no real notable surprises on the entry list for this weekend's race aside from NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Joey Gase, who will pilot the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with primary sponsorship from King of the Hill on Hulu.
Gase, 32, will make his first start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, and it will mark his 92nd career start in NASCAR's top division.
Here is the complete entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway, the 23rd race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Busch Light Farming
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Menards / Ideal Door
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Get Bioethanol
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson *
Front Row Motorsports
Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Solomon Plumbing
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Sea Best
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bob's Discount Furniture
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Wabash
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Celsius
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Body Guard
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Menards / Masterforce Tools
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace *
23XI Racing
Alltroo
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Raptor
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland *
Front Row Motorsports
Love's Travel Stops
Ford
35
Riley Herbst # *
23XI Racing
Monster Energy Zero Sugar
Toyota
38
Zane Smith *
Front Row Motorsports
Mystik Lubricants
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Massey Motor Freight
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick *
23XI Racing
McDonald's
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
NOS Energy
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Costa Oil
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Mohawk Northeast Inc.
Ford
66
Joey Gase (i) *
Garage 66
King of the Hill on Hulu
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
MINER Docks, Doors and More
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Red Bull
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Choice Privileges
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates an "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points