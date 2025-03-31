Joey Logano: Ross Chastain 'Races Like a Jackass Every Week'
"He just races like a jackass every week, and I keep paying the price, and I'm sick of paying the price," Joey Logano said of Ross Chastain following Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Logano. the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, was left incensed by Chastain after the driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet made a massive block on him to maintain the fifth position with 91 laps remaining.
Logano's anger only ramped up a few laps later when Chastain threw an aggressive block on Chase Briscoe heading into Turn 3 on Lap 317. That block led to Briscoe colliding with Logano, which spun the driver of the No. 22 machine out from a top-10 position.
With 83 laps remaining, Logano was relegated to the 25th position due to the spin.
Logano, who has had one of the fastest cars at virtually every race this season evidenced by his 260 laps led on the season and sixth-place ranking in the point standings, had yet to record a top-10 finish this season prior to Sunday's Cook Out 400, and it looked like he was going to once again miss out on a decent finish due to the late-race spin.
However, Logano drove like a man possessed over the final 75 laps of the race and came away with an eighth-place finish. Finally registering the first top-10 finish of his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series title defense season was of little consolation for Logano, who was fuming about how he was raced by Chastain.
And for Logano, his anger with Chastain stems from more than just the incident at Martinsville, which nearly ruined his day, Logano says it's happened multiple times over the last few races. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is so frustrated by Chastain that he says he doesn't even have anything to say to his competitor.
“Not at the moment, not anything good," Logano lamented. "That’s twice in the last three weeks, though, that’s the deal.”
Chastain, who has gained a reputation throughout his NASCAR Cup Series career of being overly aggressive, had drastically calmed his approach on track the last couple of seasons after a stern talking to from Rick Hendrick following an incident with Kyle Larson late in the 2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
However, in 2025, Chastain has seemingly returned to his aggressive ways.
Chastain drew the ire of Chase Elliott on the opening lap of the third race of the season, which was at Circuit of the Americas.
Heading into the high-braking first corner on that afternoon, Chastain attempted to go from ninth to second as he got on the bakes super late. Chastain, who missed the corner, used Chase Elliott's rear quarter panel as his brake, and it sent Elliott spinning from the front of the field.
Elliott then spent the rest of the race trying to recover.
The following week, Chastain admitted in a media scrum at Phoenix Raceway that he made an egregious error at Circuit of the Americas and that he wished he hadn't done it. A few weeks later, Chastain has angered another competitor.
While Chastain has had several run-ins with Logano over the last several weeks, he may have barked up the wrong tree as Logano has earned a reputation of being quite aggressive himself on track, and he's not been one to stand by and allow others to push him around.
Through his career, Logano has stood his ground against some of the toughest drivers in the sport in feuds including Ryan Newman, Kevin Harvick, Tony Stewart, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch.
The feud of Logano versus Chastain could become the first big rivalry of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.