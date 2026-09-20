Joey Logano Steals Bristol Night Race Win As Drama Erupts

Joey Logano emerged victorious in Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race, and in doing so, fortified his shot to walk out of the 2026 season with his fourth NASCAR Cup Series championship. However, with gobs of late-race drama, Logano's win likely feels like a footnote in the story that is Saturday night's race.

Logano, who led 86 laps early in the race, resulting in a Stage 1 win, didn't see the lead in the 500-lap race again until there were just seven laps remaining. In what looked like an obvious Ty Gibbs, Carson Hocevar battle for the race win, the two younger drivers made contact, which allowed Logano to gain momentum, and he passed them both like they were standing still.

JOEY LOGANO TAKES THE LEAD!!!!!



📺📱 : USA Network pic.twitter.com/5fO5vE777B — NASCAR on USA (@NASCARonUSA) September 20, 2026

Logano wouldn't look back as he led the final seven laps of the race, and crossed the finish line with the win in hand by a margin of 1.248 seconds over Kyle Larson, the winner of last week's race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

"That was awesome," Logano said of the scenario that played out in the closing laps to hand him the race win.

Logano continued, "Just, you know it's going to get aggressive there at the end. Right place at the right time."

Logano, who was 20th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and in jeopardy of missing the Chase after Sonoma Raceway, the 18th race of the 26-race regular season, has come to life. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford now has three wins over his last nine starts, and he has started the Chase for the Championship off with finishes of ninth, third, and the win Saturday night at Bristol.

With the victory, Logano vaulted four spots forward in the championship standings to third, and he now sits just 16 points behind Kyle Larson, who took over the point lead from Denny Hamlin on the night.

Logano knows the championship is in his sights, and he is confident in his experienced No. 22 team.

"Our cars have been good. They've been getting better. [My crew chief] Paul [Wolfe] has been doing good; Joe has been awesome; the pit crew has been good. I've got a great team," Logano explained. "You know, we've got a team that knows how to win championships."

Logano's latest triumph marks the 40th win of his illustrious NASCAR Cup Series career. But again, Logano's win wasn't the big story from Saturday night.

That distinction once again belongs to Carson Hocevar, who finished third after an on-track tussle with Ryan Blaney, which resulted in an off-track tussle, and beating and banging with Ty Gibbs in the closing laps for the lead.

After Blaney was sent crashing out of the race in a battle with Hocevar with 42 laps remaining, Blaney confronted Hocevar on pit road. What ensued was an old-fashioned Bristol dust-up. As Blaney grabbed Hocevar, Hocevar started swinging, and landed two punches on Blaney's race before security could tackle Blaney to the ground.

Blaney would get back to his feet, charge back at Hocevar, and would fire off one shot of his own before they were separated for good.

While Blaney felt he was crashed out by Hocevar, Hocevar contended that he didn't intend to crash Blaney.

"I don't know. I wasn't trying to wreck him. It just looked like to me, that I got a run, and kind of went left, and he spun. I spun him," Hocevar said of the incident.

The crash led to Blaney's second consecutive DNF, and now his championship hopes are looking very shaky. Blaney dropped two spots in the standings to sixth, and now sits 52 points out of the championship lead.

With the good run, Hocevar climbed up a spot to eighth in the standings, and now sits 85 points behind Larson, the championship leader.

However, Hocevar is quickly building up a list of enemies, which definitely includes Blaney, and Brad Keselowski, whom he spun a couple of weeks ago at Darlington Raceway.

Christopher Bell, the defending winner of the Bristol Night Race, came up a little short of defending his win, but still had a great showing with a fourth-place finish, and Ty Gibbs, who was driving an M&M's paint scheme in honor of Kyle Busch, faded to a fifth-place finish after the late-race contact with Hocevar.

*This story will be updated*