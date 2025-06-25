Joey Logano Takes Top Honor in First Term of Driver Ambassador Program
NASCAR has confirmed that the opening term of the 2025 Driver Ambassador Program concluded at the end of last Sunday's The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.
The sanctioning body revealed the list of the top three drivers in the program through the first term in order, and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano topped the list. The Driver Ambassador Program was created in the offseason in order to give drivers further incentive for helping grow NASCAR by doing a variety of above-and-beyond things like media obligations, autograph signings, and things of that nature.
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson ranked second, and 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney came home in third.
When the program was first announced, NASCAR stated that drivers in the program would receive financial benefits based on their ranking within the program. Thanks to a new report from Sports Business Journal, which cites anonymous sources, we now know how much financial benefit the top driver in term one of the 2025 Driver Ambassador Program received.
According to SBJ, Logano took home $1 million for his efforts over term one of the 2025 NASCAR Driver Ambassador Program. Not a bad haul at all.
While the Driver Ambassador Program acknowledges what the driver does away from the track, it hasn't been a bad season on the track for the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion. Logano picked up his 37th career win in the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in May, which extended his consecutive seasons with a win streak to 14.
The win also secured the tenacious racer a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff field. 2025 will mark Logano's 13th career NASCAR Cup Series Playoff appearance, and since the current format of the Playoffs was unveiled in 2014, Logano has made the Playoffs in every year except 2017.