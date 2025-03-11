John Hunter Nemechek Carrying 'The Backstreet Boys' Livery at Las Vegas
NASCAR Cup Series organization LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has entered into an exciting partnership with Live Nation and Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, bringing music and motorsports together, this time at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“We’re thrilled to work with Live Nation and Vibee, and bring partners known for creating best-in-class fan experiences, to the NASCAR stage,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “We had successful campaigns with Guns N’ Roses and Creed in the past, and Backstreet Boys will be just as fun. The No. 42 Toyota Camry looks really cool and we can’t wait for fans to see the Backstreet Boys represented on track.”
John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup Series, will carry a paint scheme featuring The Backstreet Boys in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March16).
“I’m beyond excited to have the Backstreet Boys on board our Toyota Camry for Las Vegas,” shared Nemechek. “Their music is legendary, and to have them represented on our car is really special. Hopefully, we can put on a great show and take this ride to Victory Lane—because as they say, ‘I want it that way!’”
The collaboration between LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Live Nation, and Vibee underscores the organization’s commitment to engaging fans in new and exciting ways, while also celebrating the crossover between music and motorsports.
Nemechek’s No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE will feature art from The Backstreet Boys’ recently announced residency ‘Into The Millennium’ at Sphere Las Vegas, in July 2025. Fans can get an up-close view of the car while on display at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in the iconic Grand Colonnade from Wednesday March 12 to Sunday March 16.
The residency kicks off on July 11, the same day the band plans to release ‘Millennium 2.0’ to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping five-time GRAMMY-nominated album, Millennium.
Fans can catch the Pennzoil 400, where the No. 42 Backstreet Boys Toyota Camry XSE will be on track on Sunday, March 16, at 3:30 PM ET on FS1, MAX (onboard cameras), PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Beef-A-Roo Joins Front Row Motorsports for Five Cup Races
Also on Tuesday, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) confirmed that Beef-a-Roo, known for its famously delicious burgers and fresh, quality ingredients, would serve as a five-race primary sponsor for Noah Gragson in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.
The green and white livery will adorn the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Las Vegas (March 16), Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 23), Darlington Raceway (April 6), World Wide Technology Raceway (September 7), and Kansas Speedway (September 28).
"The Beef-a-Roo team is excited to join Noah Gragson as he begins this new chapter with Front Row Motorsports," said Sherry Elbow, Chief Marketing Officer of Beef-a-Roo. "We look forward to seeing Noah and our famously delicious burger flying around the speedway, bringing excitement to fans both on and off the track!"
"We’re thrilled to welcome Beef-a-Roo as the official burger fast casual restaurant of Front Row Motorsports," said Bob Jenkins. " We look forward to working together to grow brand awareness nationwide through a multi-faceted marketing approach, utilizing Noah Gragson and the No. 4 car to connect with fans."
Starting in April, visit your local Beef-A-Roo to get the special Noah Gragson-inspired burger. Gragson's "Nacho Burger" features a premium beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, tortilla chips, jalapenos and taco sauce, all drizzled with melted cheddar cheese.