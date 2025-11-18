Jordan Anderson Racing, Jeb Burton Teaming For Another Season

Jeb Burton will officially return to Jordan Anderson Racing for the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, the team announced via a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.

The upcoming season will mark Burton's fourth behind the wheel of a Jordan Anderson Racing machine, and his return comes a year removed from the paring's best season, statistically, since coming together in 2023.

"Jeb Burton is back in the 27 Chevrolet for 2026 - year four with our team," Jordan Anderson Racing posted in a statement shared on X. "We all had a solid season together in 2025, and with some big investments happening this offseason, we're locked in to make next year our best yet. We're excited to keep building with Jeb, Team Chevy, and every single partner that continues to make this journey possible."

In 2025, Burton racked up eight top-10 finishes, the best number he's personally recorded since notching 16 top-10s while driving for Kaulig Racing full-time in 2021. Burton, who narrowly missed the Playoffs this past season, was also tantalizingly close to a third career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series win in what turned out to be a runner-up result at Talladega Superspeedway.

Burton was making a charge on the final lap of the race, but as Connor Zilisch crashed down the backstretch, the field was frozen, and the race ended under caution just before Burton was able to surge ahead of Austin Hill, the winner of the race.

The son of longtime NASCAR Cup Series veteran Ward Burton has been making a name for himself over the last handful of seasons running full-time in NASCAR's second-tier series. And he will look to work his way into the Playoffs for the third time in the last six seasons in 2026 as he returns to the No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing team.

In addition to his two career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series wins, Burton has one career win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks, which he achieved in his rookie season in 2013, a year where he marched to seven pole positions and finished fifth in the championship standings.

After sponsorship funding dried up on Burton at the conclusion of his eighth-place finish in the NASCAR Truck Series championship standings in 2014, the driver was left searching for what was next. After a few seasons of running part-time in whatever NASCAR National Series division he could find a slot, Burton finally found a solid footing in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he has run full-time since the 2021 season.

