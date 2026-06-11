Josh Berry Out At Wood Brothers For 2027 NASCAR Cup Season

Josh Berry gave a shocking response when asked about whether he would return to the Wood Brothers Racing team in 2027 during a media Zoom call on Wednesday. Berry explained that he was informed the day before that the team would not exercise its 2027 option in his driving contract.

"Just to go ahead and put it out there, that I will not be back in the 21 car next year," Berry said. "You know, obviously, I'm disappointed in that. They've been amazing to work with, amazing people. And it's been such a great opportunity."

Berry explained that the honest answer was an effort to make sure he didn't look ignorant by saying it anything else only to have a press release from Wood Brothers Racing say he wouldn't be back following the Zoom call.

Getting the news out there, also allows Berry, who won the NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway a season ago, to immediately be on the free agent radar for any team looking for a driver next season.

"It's about trying to put the pieces together and see what's out there. You never know what kind of opportunities come about and where it goes from here," Berry said. "You know, it's tough to have happen. But at the same time, I've been extremely fortunate to get the opportunities that I've had, and been extremely fortunate to drive for the Wood Brothers and this team. Unfortunately, it's going in a different direction, but you never know what doors might open up. We're going to work hard to land on our feet and find something."

After Berry dropped his silly season news on Wednesday, Wood Brothers Racing hustled to release an official team statement on the matter.

"Wood Brothers Racing, the longest-running active team competing in NASCAR, confirmed today that it will not exercise its option with driver Josh Berry for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. Currently in his second year with the team, Berry will continue to race the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse through the balance of the 2026 season. Wood Brothers Racing will announce the new driver of the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 2027 Cup Series season in the near future.

"We thank Josh Berry for all he’s done for Wood Brothers Racing and our partners over the last two seasons. Josh has been a great teammate, and we look forward to a strong finish to this season. We wish Josh all the best moving forward. We will announce who will be driving the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in 2027 soon, and we are excited for what lies ahead for Wood Brothers Racing."

Berry and the No. 21 team's massive falloff this season, a year after Berry won Las Vegas and contended for another win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the Playoffs in 2024 is puzzling. But Berry feels he hasn't lost a step behind the wheel.

"I mean, I still feel like I'm the same guy who won Las Vegas. I'm still the same guy that you know nearly won at New Hampshire in the Playoffs," Berry explained. "It's just been a tough year, like I said, but we'll work through it. Try to find out what's out there."

Berry, 35, will make his 100th career NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend in The Great American Getaway at Pocono Raceway.