Josh Berry to Carry Advance Auto Parts Colors at Dover
Wood Brothers Racing has partnered with Advance Auto Parts, in a deal that will see the leading automotive aftermarket parts provider serve as a primary sponsor of Josh Berry and the No. 21 Ford Mustang in Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.
The partnership will see the brand further expand its footprint in the world of NASCAR, adding further onto activation from sponsorship of Ryan Blaney and Team Penske, as well as the NASCAR Advanced Auto Parts Weekly Series – which allows short track drivers across North America to compete for championships on a track, state, regional, and national level.
“Advance Auto Parts has been a tremendous supporter in raising the profile of short track racing across the country for the past several years, and this partnership aligns perfectly with Josh’s background,” said Jon Wood, president, Wood Brothers Racing. “He’s a product of the system they’ve supported and continues to represent the values of grassroots racing. We’re proud to have Advance Auto Parts on board the No. 21 car at Dover.”
Berry, in his first season competing for the iconic Wood Brothers Racing organization, used the NASCAR Advanced Auto Parts Weekly Series, and his national championship in the series in 2020, to springboard himself into NASCAR’s National Series, eventually landing himself at the sport’s top-level.
“To have Advance Auto Parts on board at Dover is really special to me,” said Berry. “They’ve done so much to support grassroots racing across the country, and I’m proud to have won the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship back in 2020. It means a lot to now represent them at the Cup level with Wood Brothers Racing.”
The partnership also reflects the brand’s continued investment in driver development and the future of NASCAR.
“Josh’s journey from the local short tracks to the Cup Series embodies the spirit of what Advance Auto Parts stands for,” said Bruce Starnes, executive vice president and chief merchant, Advance Auto Parts. “We’re proud to support him and to align with one of the most iconic teams in the sport in Wood Brothers Racing.”
In his first season competing for Wood Brothers Racing, Berry has already secured the team a post-season berth with a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. With 20 of 36 events in the rearview mirror, the Hendersonville, Tennessee-native has scored two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 21.3.
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, July 20, at 2:00 pm ET on TNT Sports, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.