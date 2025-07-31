Josh Bilicki Returns to Garage 66 at Watkins Glen with New Sponsor
Josh Bilicki will make his fifth start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign in the August 10 event at Watkins Glen International, partnering with Garage 66 (formerly MBM Motorsports).
The 30-year-old veteran road racer will get behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the event, with primary sponsorship coming from Southern Tier Security, a leading professional security solutions company based in Olean, New York.
“Partnering with Garage 66 gives us a unique opportunity to connect with NASCAR fans while showcasing our Southern Tier roots on a national stage,” said Jamie Schneider, Director of National Sales at Southern Tier Security. “Watkins Glen is more than just a race – it’s a celebration of speed, community, and American tradition. We’re proud to be a part of it.”
Bilicki will be making his fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen International, in which time he collected a track-best result of 27th with Live Fast Motorsports in 2023. In 22 road course starts at NASCAR’s top-level, Bilicki has a best finish of 18th.
“Watkins Glen is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule, and I’m thrilled to be back in the Cup Series with Garage 66,” said Bilicki. “We’ve had strong runs together on road courses this year, and I’m confident that we can build on that momentum. I’m also excited to welcome Southern Tier Security to the team. It’s always special to represent a local company at their home track.”
Bilicki has partnered with Garage 66 in four other NASCAR Cup Series events this season – Bristol, Charlotte, Chicago, and Indianapolis – recording a season-best 21st-place result at the Chicago Street Course on Independence Day Weekend.
“Josh’s road racing background suits the NextGen platform very well,” said Garage 66 co-owner, Carl Long. “Southern Tier Security has jumped on board our car at a great time, as we look to keep the momentum going from Chicago.”
The August 10 event will mark the first-ever start in the NASCAR Cup Series for Garage 66. However, the organization based out of Statesville, North Carolina has made 14 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the racetrack, earning a top-15 in its most-recent outing.
Werner Painting & Services, a full-service painting company dedicated to client satisfaction working in both residential and commercial settings, will serve as an associate sponsor of the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Watkins Glen.
The Go Bowling at The Glen will take place on Sunday, August 10 at 2:00pm ET on USA Network, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.