JR Motorsports to Attempt NASCAR Cup Debut with Allgaier in Daytona 500
JR Motorsports will officially attempt to make its maiden start in the NASCAR Cup Series as the team announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will field an entry for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway with defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier as the driver.
The Associated Press was the first to break the story.
Allgaier will pilot the No. 40 Chevrolet, and will have primary sponsorship from Traveller Whiskey, which is a brand collaboration between Buffalo Trace Distillery and 10-time Grammy Award-Winning artist Chris Stapleton.
Greg Ives, a longtime crew chief in NASCAR, will serve as the crew chief for the team at Daytona. At this time, JR Motorsports doesn't have any other NASCAR Cup Series starts planned for the 2025 season. JR Motorsports is a race team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller.
Allgaier, who has 82 NASCAR Cup Series starts to his name, has yet to reach victory lane in NASCAR's premier division. But before he can chase a victory in The Great American Race, he'll have to first find a way to lock himself into the field.
The 36 Chartered entries will have guaranteed starting spots in the Daytona 500 field, which will leave just four "Open" slots for JR Motorsports and the other teams looking to make the field to obtain. Helio Castroneves will also be guaranteed a 41st starting spot by way of a new "Open Exemption Provisional" if he and his No. 91 Trackhouse Racing team need to fall back on it.
There is no such luxury for Allgaier and JR Motorsports, who will look to clock their way into the field during Daytona 500 qualifying (the two fastest "Open" entries guarantee their spot in the field). If they fail to lock in during qualifying, they'll revert to the Duel Qualifying Races, where they'll attempt to secure the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series start for the JR Motorsports team.
While he has yet to reach victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series, the 38-year-old Allgaier is no stranger to victory lane. The native of Riverton, IL has racked up 25 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and he finally snatched his first series championship with a runner-up effort in last November's NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Allgaier made one NASCAR Cup Series start a season ago as he filled in for Kyle Larson in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson missed the race due to a weather delay at the Indianapolis 500, which Larson was competing in for the first time in his career. After starting at the rear of the field, Allgaier competed admirably on his way to a 13th-place finish in the weather-shortened Coca-Cola 600.