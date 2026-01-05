Justin Alexander Named New Crew Chief for Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has hired Justin Alexander, a veteran NASCAR Cup Series crew chief, to serve as shot-caller for Erik Jones and the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE for the 2026 campaign.

The organization announced the leadership change on Monday, amidst a set of strategic competition changes, which will see Alexander brought into the fold for the new season. Ben Beshore, who worked with Jones in 2025, will move into a new role as Director of Racing Engineering.

NEWS: Justin Alexander named Crew Chief of No. 43, Ben Beshore to transition to Director of Race Engineering



Read More: https://t.co/0UeLg5gXR9 pic.twitter.com/xPjh44rRZB — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LEGACYMotorClub) January 5, 2026

Alexander joins LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, the two-car NASCAR Cup Series team primarily owned by seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson, after more than a decade working with Richard Childress Racing. Sitting on top of pit boxes since 2014, the Mooresville, North Carolina-native has called more than 250 races, all for RCR drivers.

“We’re continuing to evolve and refine every part of our race program, and Justin is a tremendous addition to our crew chief lineup,” said Jimmie Johnson, owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “His experience, communication style, and leadership align perfectly with the direction we’re headed. We appreciate Ben’s hard work and look forward to his continued contributions as he transitions into his new role.”

While this is Alexander's first time working with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, he does have some familiarity with Jimmie Johnson, the team's owner, having previously worked as his shock specialist, and then lead engineer at Hendrick Motorsports in 2005.

As a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series, Alexander has five victories with Austin Dillon behind the wheel, the most recent of which came in the Summer of 2024 at Richmond Raceway, and two of which came in the NextGen car.

“Justin is a proven race winner, and we believe there’s the potential for a strong chemistry with Erik (Jones),” said Cal Wells III, Chief Executive Officer of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “We’ll also have Ben raising all ships with the performance engineering group. With all these changes, we’re hoping to continue the growth we saw in 2025.”

Ben Beshore remains with the organization in his new role after taking over as crew chief for Erik Jones at the end of 2024. After a little more than a season together, Beshore and Jones recorded four top-five and five top-10 finishes.

In addition to these changes on the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE team, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB also announced that Scott Roggenbauer, the team's current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his previous roles at Haas F1 and ABC Technologies, Roggenhauer held similar titles.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign will begin with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 1, 2026 at 8:00PM ET. Coverage of the event will be on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Recommended Articles: