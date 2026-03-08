Justin Allgaier Holds Off Jesse Love For Phoenix O'Reilly Series Win

While it didn't look like Justin Allgaier would be celebrating a third career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series win at Phoenix Raceway for 95 percent of Saturday night's GOVX 200, the driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet came to life, and was at his best when it mattered most.

With 11 laps to go, Allgaier made a strong pass in the outside lane on Jesse Love, the defending series champion, in Turns 3 and 4, which allowed him to take the lead for the first time on the night. Love, who turned the fastest lap of the race and led a race-high 114 laps, was unable to mount a comeback, as Allgaier, the 2024 series champion, was able to keep Love at bay as he collected the race win.

The Comeback Kid 🐊@J_Allgaier rallies to capture his first victory of the season at Phoenix! pic.twitter.com/GqXrMzgpoU — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) March 8, 2026

Allgaier, who had to bounce back from an issue on pit road early in the race, was proud of his new crew chief Andrew Overstreet and his entire No. 7 team for fighting back into contention for the win.

"Just so proud of this team," Allgaier said in victory lane. "Andrew Overstreet has been doing a great job taking over, and he's been telling me all week, 'This is our house, we're going to go take it,' and it wasn't for lack of adversity. It seems like those are the ones that are really great for us. But really proud of this team, everybody on the 7 team, we had an issue on that first pit stop, and these boys rebounded, and did a great job."

For Allgaier, one of the most decorated drivers in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series history, Saturday night's win marked the 29th of his illustrious career. While he experienced the joy of victory on Saturday night, Allgaier noted that he was sad that his family wasn't at the track to help celebrate.

"It was my 20th wedding anniversary this week, and my wife and kids aren't here. So, I'm sad for that," Allgaier said. "But great battle there with Jesse. You know, I just knew we had to go on that last restart, and we did that. So, it never gets old winning."

With the win, Allgaier was able to jump his way from third in the championship standings to the points lead. Allgaier now holds a three-point advantage over Love, who sits second, and he holds a five-point buffer over Austin Hill, Love's Richard Childress Racing teammate.

Love, the driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, would cross the finish line 0.449 seconds shy of his first win of the 2026 season. Love, who has three career wins, including his championship-securing win at Phoenix last fall, now has four runner-up finishes through his 70 career starts.

While it was ultimately a good points night for the 21-year-old, Love was in no mood to find any silver linings after seeing the win slip through his grasp on Saturday night.

"Yeah, if I show up to run second, and just collect points," Love responded when asked by The CW if the points lessened the pain of the loss, "but obviously not why I'm here. And yeah, just beyond frustrated with myself. Yeah, I just don't know what to say. I'm upset with myself."

Carson Kvapil, who, heading into the final pit stop sequence of the night, looked like he may be heading to his first career win, would come home with a third-place finish in the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

Sheldon Creed, like Kvapil, had a stretch in the late portion of Saturday night's race, where it looked like he could take his second career win, held on for a fourth-place result, ahead of Sam Mayer, his Haas Factory Team teammate, who came home in fifth.

Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton, Rajah Caruth, Corey Day, and Anthony Alfredo rounded out the top-10 finishers in Saturday night's GOVX 200 at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway, located in Avondale, AZ.

The solid eighth-place run for Caruth is a huge deal, as this was his first race behind the wheel of the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet this year. Caruth, who has asserted himself as a bonafide championship contender, will split his time between the No. 32 team and the No. 88 JR Motorsports team. As he showed on Saturday night, the No. 32 team likely won't be a weakness for his quest at a championship.

And for Alfredo, who will substitute for Alex Bowman in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Phoenix, this 10th-place result marks his best finish of the season with his new Viking Motorsports team.

Next up for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series is The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14. That race will be televised on The CW, and television coverage of that race is set to begin at 5:30 PM ET. The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event at Las Vegas.

GOVX 200 Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Diff 1 7 Justin Allgaier 200 -- 2 2 Jesse Love (S2) (X) 200 0.449 3 1 Carson Kvapil 200 0.879 4 00 Sheldon Creed 200 2.984 5 41 Sam Mayer 200 3.220 6 8 Sammy Smith (S1) 200 4.365 7 27 Jeb Burton 200 4.704 8 32 Rajah Caruth 200 5.086 9 17 Corey Day 200 6.231 10 96 Anthony Alfredo 200 6.529 11 51 Jeremy Clements 200 7.040 12 21 Austin Hill 200 7.045 13 88 William Byron (i) 200 7.294 14 99 Parker Retzlaff 200 7.352 15 54 Taylor Gray 200 10.040 16 20 Brandon Jones 200 11.977 17 39 Ryan Sieg 200 14.057 18 19 Brent Crews # 200 23.114 19 55 Joey Gase 200 29.612 20 52 Daniel Dye (i) 199 1 lap 21 5 Chandler Smith (i) 199 1 lap 22 87 Austin Green 199 1 lap 23 24 Harrison Burton 199 1 lap 24 28 Kyle Sieg 199 1 lap 25 26 Dean Thompson 199 1 lap 26 48 Patrick Staropoli # 199 1 lap 27 44 Brennan Poole 199 1 lap 28 31 Blaine Perkins 198 2 laps 29 0 Garrett Smithley 198 2 laps 30 07 Josh Bilicki 197 3 laps 31 42 Nathan Byrd 197 3 laps 32 91 Mason Maggio 196 4 laps 33 45 Lavar Scott # 195 5 laps 34 30 Austin J. Hill 195 5 laps 35 25 Nick Sanchez 193 7 laps 36 74 Dawson Cram 192 8 laps 37 18 William Sawalich 173 Out 38 02 Ryan Ellis 13 Out

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

# Rooie of the Year contender

(i) ineligible to score points

Time of Race: 2 hours, 7 minutes, 47 seconds

Average Speed: 93.909 mph

Margin of Victory: 0.449 seconds

Cautions: 4 for 37 laps

Lead Changes: 20 among 9 drivers