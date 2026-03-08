Justin Allgaier Holds Off Jesse Love For Phoenix O'Reilly Series Win
While it didn't look like Justin Allgaier would be celebrating a third career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series win at Phoenix Raceway for 95 percent of Saturday night's GOVX 200, the driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet came to life, and was at his best when it mattered most.
With 11 laps to go, Allgaier made a strong pass in the outside lane on Jesse Love, the defending series champion, in Turns 3 and 4, which allowed him to take the lead for the first time on the night. Love, who turned the fastest lap of the race and led a race-high 114 laps, was unable to mount a comeback, as Allgaier, the 2024 series champion, was able to keep Love at bay as he collected the race win.
Allgaier, who had to bounce back from an issue on pit road early in the race, was proud of his new crew chief Andrew Overstreet and his entire No. 7 team for fighting back into contention for the win.
"Just so proud of this team," Allgaier said in victory lane. "Andrew Overstreet has been doing a great job taking over, and he's been telling me all week, 'This is our house, we're going to go take it,' and it wasn't for lack of adversity. It seems like those are the ones that are really great for us. But really proud of this team, everybody on the 7 team, we had an issue on that first pit stop, and these boys rebounded, and did a great job."
For Allgaier, one of the most decorated drivers in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series history, Saturday night's win marked the 29th of his illustrious career. While he experienced the joy of victory on Saturday night, Allgaier noted that he was sad that his family wasn't at the track to help celebrate.
"It was my 20th wedding anniversary this week, and my wife and kids aren't here. So, I'm sad for that," Allgaier said. "But great battle there with Jesse. You know, I just knew we had to go on that last restart, and we did that. So, it never gets old winning."
With the win, Allgaier was able to jump his way from third in the championship standings to the points lead. Allgaier now holds a three-point advantage over Love, who sits second, and he holds a five-point buffer over Austin Hill, Love's Richard Childress Racing teammate.
Love, the driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, would cross the finish line 0.449 seconds shy of his first win of the 2026 season. Love, who has three career wins, including his championship-securing win at Phoenix last fall, now has four runner-up finishes through his 70 career starts.
While it was ultimately a good points night for the 21-year-old, Love was in no mood to find any silver linings after seeing the win slip through his grasp on Saturday night.
"Yeah, if I show up to run second, and just collect points," Love responded when asked by The CW if the points lessened the pain of the loss, "but obviously not why I'm here. And yeah, just beyond frustrated with myself. Yeah, I just don't know what to say. I'm upset with myself."
Carson Kvapil, who, heading into the final pit stop sequence of the night, looked like he may be heading to his first career win, would come home with a third-place finish in the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.
Sheldon Creed, like Kvapil, had a stretch in the late portion of Saturday night's race, where it looked like he could take his second career win, held on for a fourth-place result, ahead of Sam Mayer, his Haas Factory Team teammate, who came home in fifth.
Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton, Rajah Caruth, Corey Day, and Anthony Alfredo rounded out the top-10 finishers in Saturday night's GOVX 200 at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway, located in Avondale, AZ.
The solid eighth-place run for Caruth is a huge deal, as this was his first race behind the wheel of the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet this year. Caruth, who has asserted himself as a bonafide championship contender, will split his time between the No. 32 team and the No. 88 JR Motorsports team. As he showed on Saturday night, the No. 32 team likely won't be a weakness for his quest at a championship.
And for Alfredo, who will substitute for Alex Bowman in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Phoenix, this 10th-place result marks his best finish of the season with his new Viking Motorsports team.
Next up for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series is The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14. That race will be televised on The CW, and television coverage of that race is set to begin at 5:30 PM ET. The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event at Las Vegas.
GOVX 200 Race Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
7
Justin Allgaier
200
--
2
2
Jesse Love (S2) (X)
200
0.449
3
1
Carson Kvapil
200
0.879
4
00
Sheldon Creed
200
2.984
5
41
Sam Mayer
200
3.220
6
8
Sammy Smith (S1)
200
4.365
7
27
Jeb Burton
200
4.704
8
32
Rajah Caruth
200
5.086
9
17
Corey Day
200
6.231
10
96
Anthony Alfredo
200
6.529
11
51
Jeremy Clements
200
7.040
12
21
Austin Hill
200
7.045
13
88
William Byron (i)
200
7.294
14
99
Parker Retzlaff
200
7.352
15
54
Taylor Gray
200
10.040
16
20
Brandon Jones
200
11.977
17
39
Ryan Sieg
200
14.057
18
19
Brent Crews #
200
23.114
19
55
Joey Gase
200
29.612
20
52
Daniel Dye (i)
199
1 lap
21
5
Chandler Smith (i)
199
1 lap
22
87
Austin Green
199
1 lap
23
24
Harrison Burton
199
1 lap
24
28
Kyle Sieg
199
1 lap
25
26
Dean Thompson
199
1 lap
26
48
Patrick Staropoli #
199
1 lap
27
44
Brennan Poole
199
1 lap
28
31
Blaine Perkins
198
2 laps
29
0
Garrett Smithley
198
2 laps
30
07
Josh Bilicki
197
3 laps
31
42
Nathan Byrd
197
3 laps
32
91
Mason Maggio
196
4 laps
33
45
Lavar Scott #
195
5 laps
34
30
Austin J. Hill
195
5 laps
35
25
Nick Sanchez
193
7 laps
36
74
Dawson Cram
192
8 laps
37
18
William Sawalich
173
Out
38
02
Ryan Ellis
13
Out
(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rooie of the Year contender
(i) ineligible to score points
Time of Race: 2 hours, 7 minutes, 47 seconds
Average Speed: 93.909 mph
Margin of Victory: 0.449 seconds
Cautions: 4 for 37 laps
Lead Changes: 20 among 9 drivers
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie