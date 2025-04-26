Justin Haley Was Surprised by Departure of Crew Chief Rodney Childers
Earlier this week, Spire Motorsports made the surprising announcement that the organization had mutually agreed to part ways with Rodney Childers, a legendary NASCAR Cup Series crew chief.
Not only was the departure of Childers surprising to outsiders of the team, the announcement surprised 25-year-old Justin Haley, who had been paired with the crew chief through the opening nine races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The driver says prior to the announcement on Tuesday, he felt like it was business as usual for the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team heading into Talladega Superspeedway, and that he had no hand in the decision that was ultimately made.
"I was not [involved], no. I showed up Tuesday, and we had our normal Tuesday 8 AM meeting with the No. 7 team to come here and see how we were going to try to win the race. And then after my meetings on Tuesday, I was notified," Haley said in a Saturday morning press conference at Talladega Superspeedway. "Yeah, I mean, it was unexpected. But to be honest with you, I don't know if anything in this sport surprises me anymore. You just have to deal with adversity and change."
While his stint with Childers on his pit box only lasted nine NASCAR Cup Series events, Haley is grateful he was able to work with the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning crew chief.
"I'm thankful for my time with Rodney," Haley said. "I think he taught us a lot as an organization. I think he's a super great person, I really enjoyed getting to know him and to work with him. Just at the end of the day, it's a business, and trying to be successful on Sundays."
According to Haley, the agreement to split, which was made by Childers and Spire, collectively, was the result of all parties simply just not fitting into place together, and he credits his race team for being unafraid to make changes in the quest for winning races.
"Obviously, it's an unexpected change, and not something you ever want to do in the middle of a season," Haley explained. "But super proud to be with a race team, and an owner like Jeff Dickerson, who is not scared to make changes for maybe the better. It was just a fit thing, I think."
Haley continued, "Nothing super wrong that stood out or was super left or right. I think at the end of the day, we're in the Cup Series to compete. On a Sunday in the Cup Series, everything has to be perfect, and if one little thing is not perfect, you're not going to win races. And that is what we're trying to do, that's what Spire is trying to do."
As Haley and the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team press on into Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, they're looking for some stability. In addition to the departure of Childers, the team has endured the departure of Car Chief Robert "Cheddar" Smith, as well as a pit crew swap with the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team already this season.
It's been a lot of change, but one thing that hasn't changed is that the goal for the driver, personally, remains unchanged. He will continue to try to control what he can control from behind the wheel of his Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.
"I mean, for me, just showing up and trying to do my job to the best of my ability each week," Haley said.
Beginning this weekend, Ryan Sparks, who served as the longtime crew chief of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team prior to the acquisition of Childers, will take over as Haley's interim crew chief. Sparks has been serving as the Spire Motorsports competition director this season.
Haley is hopeful that he can hit the ground running with Sparks, who he was paired with over the final seven races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season after he was traded to Spire Motorsports from Rick Ware Racing.
"Hopefully, we can find some consistency here with [Ryan] Sparks. I had a lot of fun working with him at the end of the season. I think Sparks is the plan, for now, and I enjoy working with him," Haley stated.
On Friday afternoon, the Jack Link's 500 race weekend got off to a rough start for the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team. The No. 7 Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice on Friday afternoon, which led to car chief Robbie Fairweather being ejected, and the team losing its pit selection for the race.