Justin Marks 'Can Build a Business Around' New Charter Agreement
Since Justin Marks and Trackhouse Racing first joined the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, the forward-thinking organization hasn't been afraid to challenge the status quo when it comes to the norms of modern-day NASCAR ownership, with unique initiative such as PROJECT91.
When it comes to NASCAR's brand-new charter agreement, which is set to become law of the land in 2025, Marks is staying very much within bounds, as one of 13 team owners who chose to sign the latest proposal, which reportedly came with a take it or leave it-style message.
"This is something we've been working on for two-plus years and in the course of that time -- it's a very, very detailed complex agreement," Marks told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday. "It's not just about money, it's not just about terms, there's a lot of things in there, it basically spells out the entire operating relationship, in all facets, between the teams and NASCAR."
In speaking with Dave Moody, Marks expressed his understanding and preparedness for a situation like the one that ultimately unfolded, in which NASCAR would impose a strict deadline for the teams to adhere to. With the sanctioning body wanting to finish negotiations before the post-season, the window of back-and-forth was only getting smaller and smaller.
“If the day doesn’t come when finally somebody goes, ‘We’re done here, we’ve taken as long as we need’, then it’ll never come. The negotiation will never end,” Marks added. “So, me personally, as we continued to have the conversations, I was ready and anticipating the day that it came where NASCAR said ‘This is it, we’re done. We’ve addressed all these issues, you know where we won’t move, we’ve moved on the things that you want us to. We’ve agreed on ninety percent of it or seventy-five percent of it. It’s time to get this thing done', and that day came last week.”
Overall, Marks walks away from the two-plus-year negotiation process feeling positive, with some things about the agreement he feels benefits Trackhouse Racing, and other things that will provide new challenges for the ownership group moving forward.
"There are things in the agreement that I really like, that are going to be very, very helpful to us. There are things in the agreement that are different from the way that I would have wanted them to end up, there are going to be some challenges. I think it's just both sides trying to get the best deal for them as possible, obviously, and there's a lot of consensus in the group that this is probably where we're going to end up and where we're going to net out."
"At the end of the day, the agreement is one that I can build a business around and that we can embark on the future, embrace what it is and everything in it and go ahead."- Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing
When pressed on the issue, Marks shrugged off the claims that teams were 'forced' or 'coerced' into signing this version of the agreement: "I think everybody can interpret it in their own way," he said. "For me, regardless of how you want to build a narrative around it, it's NASCAR's sport and they said that [they were] done negotiating here. That is the deal. It's not going to change. That's the deal that is on the table and we have to make a decision."
"Every team and team owner has their own relationship with NASCAR," he continued. "The philosophy of mine has always been coming from a place of partnership and collaboration and so I don't necessarily feel like it was that way, I do understand why some would feel that way, but none of the narrative around my relationship with NASCAR would lead me to a place where there was ever a gun to my head."
For Trackhouse Racing and the other 12 team owners who signed the charter agreement, this chapter of the book has officially closed. However, for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, the two organizations that didn't sign the agreement, the discussions move into uncharted territory.
Like much of the industry, Marks isn't exactly sure where NASCAR, 23XI Racing or Front Row Motorsports are heading next, in terms of these charter negotiation talks. It's a situation that in less than a week has created more questions than it has provided answers.
"To me, the narrative has been we've worked really hard on this, this is where we feel like we're comfortable putting the thing to bed," Marks said. "What happens from here on out, I couldn't guess, I don't know, this is unprecedented territory. I really admire 23XI's conviction and commitment, and how hard they're fighting for themselves and the teams in the sport, but I just don't know what happens from here on out."
"I just know that my name is on the paper, their names are on the paper, and we're going to try and win Watkins Glen."
At this point, it's nothing more than a waiting game. The entire industry is watching on to see what will unfold in the coming weeks, as NASCAR, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports try to come to some kind of agreement -- or don't.