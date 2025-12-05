Kaden Honeycutt Heading to TRICON No. 11 Truck in 2026

It’s not exactly a surprise, but we’ve finally got official confirmation: Kaden Honeycutt is joining TRICON Garage for the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign.

Honeycutt, a native of Willow Park, Texas, will be getting behind the wheel of the No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the upcoming season, the same entry that has spent the last three seasons being a dominant force in the Truck Series with Corey Heim behind the wheel.

In addition to his signing with TRICON, Honeycutt has also signed with Toyota to become a member of the 2026 Toyota Driver Development Program.

“We are pleased to officially welcome Kaden into the Team Toyota family alongside our partners at TRICON Garage,” said Trent Rodriguez, manager, Driver Development, TRD U.S.A. “Kaden showed incredible poise overcoming many challenges throughout the 2025 season and showcased his talent by racing his way into the Championship 4. We are confident in his abilities behind the wheel and are thrilled to be able to give him an opportunity to compete full-time in a TRICON Tundra next season.”

The 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign will mark just the second full-time campaign for Honeycutt in NASCAR’s National Series, and should things go to plan, the first where the 22-year-old driver will spend the entire season with a single team.

“I’ve waited my entire career for an opportunity like this. I can’t thank Toyota and TRICON enough for trusting me to carry the torch for the No. 11 Safelite Tundra and continue its incredible run of success,” said Honeycutt. “I’m truly honored and fired up to chase a championship with this team in 2026.”

In 2025, Honeycutt had plans to compete full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series with Niece Motorsports, but upon signing with TRICON Garage and Toyota during the Summer months of the season, Honeycutt was bounced from his post, leaving him to find refuge at Halmar Friesen Racing for the remainder of the campaign.

Known throughout his relatively young career as a prominent Late Model competitor, Honeycutt is a former winner of the prestigious Snowball Derby and a multi-time victor in the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car division.

Through 59 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Honeycutt, despite several close calls, has yet to find Victory Lane. A runner-up finish in the penultimate event of the 2025 campaign at Martinsville was a career-best, and enough to catapult him into the ‘Championship 4’ while driving the No. 52 Toyota Tundra.

“This is an exciting transition for TRICON. We’ve watched Kaden perform and overcome uncertainty, and we admire the grit it’s taken to reach this point. We have no doubt he’s worthy of this opportunity and look forward to him continuing to put TRICON and our No. 11 team in a position to win races and contend for championships,” said Kevin Ray, partner and general manager, TRICON.

Since TRICON Garage rebranded (from its former identity of David Gilliland Racing) in 2023, the organization has become one of the strongest teams in the history of the NASCAR Truck Series, with 21 victories in the last three seasons with Corey Heim, Scott Zipadelli and the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro alone.

Zipadelli, who will serve as shot-caller for Honeycutt and the No. 11 Toyota once again in 2026, is the second-winningest crew chief in the history of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with 36 victories – second to only Eric Phillips, with 44.

The 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 13 at 7:00 PM ET on FS1.

