Kaden Honeycutt Takes Truck Series Championship with Homestead Win

Kaden Honeycutt officially etched his name in the history books as a NASCAR National Series champion. On Friday night, the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra scored the victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race, and with the win, he was crowned the series champion.

Honeycutt, who came into the night with a 20-point advantage over Layne Riggs, saw Riggs' championship hopes fade with a cut tire early in Friday night's race. With Riggs, who finished six laps off the pace in 32nd, out of the way, Honeycutt was able to focus on trying to close out his season with a win.

With 13 laps remaining, Honeycutt was able to outduel Christian Eckes for the race lead. And over the final 13 circuits, Honeycutt wouldn't look back as he took the win over Eckes by a margin of 1.038 seconds.

After climbing from his truck at the end of a hard-fought 134-lap race, Honeycutt praised his team on the championship-clinching effort.

"Because this team is a freaking Hall of Fame team. Scott Zipadelli is the best damn crew chief on that pit road, and he's the best man out there. He's not just a Hall of Fame crew chief, but he's a Hall of Fame man, and he's done nothing but mentor me every single week," Honeycutt exclaimed as tears began to flow.

Honeycutt said he played things safe early in the race, and when the chips were on the table in the closing laps he, uh, nutted up, I guess?

"Well, I was saving the first half of that race. I didn't want to push it too hard, and it fell into our hands. And I put my nuts on the dash, and I wanted to win the race," Honeycutt said. "Thanks to the whole team. I love them all so much."

With his runner-up finish, Eckes secured the fifth-place ranking in the final championship standings.

Daniel Hemric would finish in third, while Ty Majeski and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top-five finishers in Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After collecting his fifth win of the season, the final margin in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship battle for Honeycutt was 83 points over Riggs.

For Riggs, the battle for a championship was over before it really had a chance to begin on Friday night. Contact with polesitter Nick Sanchez near the front of the field in the opening laps caused damage, which led to a cut right -rear tire.

"I don't know what happened with [Sanchez]," Riggs said after climbing from his No. 34 Ford F-150. "I thought I was good. Next thing I know, we were really close together, I got super free up under him, and next thing I knew, we had a tire down. So, the [tire] pressures weren't even up yet, and I already didn't know what the balance was going to be at the end of the race."

From there, Riggs and his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team attempted to make strategy calls to put themselves back into contention, but another tire failure later in the race ended any bid to make a miraculous comeback.

it was a disappointing finish to what had been a magical season highlighted by seven victories, but Riggs kept his head held high despite the disappointment.

"I had plenty of time to think about [my season], when I was like 10 laps down out there. I was just kind of thinking about the year that we had, the success that we had. Obviously, we weren't able to put the consistency together to be champions tonight. And we knew we were going to have to come out here and run an almost perfect race, and that's hard to in any race, in any series."

Riggs continued, "But I'm just proud of the entire team that we were even in the talk. We were in the mix. We even had a chance to become champion."

Final NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Chase Standings

1. Kaden Honeycutt, 2,471 points

2. Layne Riggs, -83

3. Chandler Smith, -131

4. Ty Majeski, -152

5. Christian Eckes, -163

6. Gio Ruggiero, -219

7. Daniel Hemric, -222

8. Ben Rhodes, -230

9. Grant Enfinger, -261

10. Tyler Ankrum, -275

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race Results

Fin Truck Driver Laps Points 1 11 Kaden Honeycutt (C) 134 68 2 91 Christian Eckes (C) 134 45 3 19 Daniel Hemric (C) 134 50 4 88 Ty Majeski (C) 134 44 5 52 Stewart Friesen 134 37 6 1 Corey Heim 134 51 7 38 Chandler Smith (C) 134 40 8 98 Jake Garcia 134 30 9 9 Grant Enfinger (C) 134 32 10 10 Corey LaJoie 134 27 11 17 Gio Ruggiero (C) 134 28 12 20 Mason Massey 134 25 13 99 Ben Rhodes (C) 134 24 14 45 Landen Lewis 134 23 15 25 Parker Kligerman 134 22 16 7 Connor Mosack 134 21 17 2 Timmy Hill 134 20 18 4 Connor Hall 134 19 19 16 Justin Haley 134 18 20 12 Brenden Queen # 134 17 21 42 Tyler Reif 134 16 22 13 Cole Butcher # 134 15 23 14 Mini Tyrrell # 134 14 24 81 Kris Wright 134 13 25 66 Matt Crafton 134 12 26 5 Spencer Davis 134 11 27 15 Tanner Gray 134 11 28 33 Frankie Muniz 133 9 29 62 Leland Honeyman 133 8 30 76 Spencer Boyd 132 7 31 22 Clayton Green 131 6 32 34 Layne Riggs (C) 128 5 33 44 Andres Perez de Lara 115 4 34 18 Tyler Ankrum (C) 115 3 35 77 Nick Sanchez 104 20

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender