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Kaden Honeycutt Takes Truck Series Championship with Homestead Win

As Layne Riggs faltered, Kaden Honeycutt emphatically concluded a championship-winning season with a race win in Friday's Championship Race at Homestead.
Toby Christie|
TRICON Garage driver Kaden Honeycutt (11) races during the NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
TRICON Garage driver Kaden Honeycutt (11) races during the NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kaden Honeycutt officially etched his name in the history books as a NASCAR National Series champion. On Friday night, the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra scored the victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race, and with the win, he was crowned the series champion.

Honeycutt, who came into the night with a 20-point advantage over Layne Riggs, saw Riggs' championship hopes fade with a cut tire early in Friday night's race. With Riggs, who finished six laps off the pace in 32nd, out of the way, Honeycutt was able to focus on trying to close out his season with a win.

With 13 laps remaining, Honeycutt was able to outduel Christian Eckes for the race lead. And over the final 13 circuits, Honeycutt wouldn't look back as he took the win over Eckes by a margin of 1.038 seconds.

After climbing from his truck at the end of a hard-fought 134-lap race, Honeycutt praised his team on the championship-clinching effort.

"Because this team is a freaking Hall of Fame team. Scott Zipadelli is the best damn crew chief on that pit road, and he's the best man out there. He's not just a Hall of Fame crew chief, but he's a Hall of Fame man, and he's done nothing but mentor me every single week," Honeycutt exclaimed as tears began to flow.

Honeycutt said he played things safe early in the race, and when the chips were on the table in the closing laps he, uh, nutted up, I guess?

"Well, I was saving the first half of that race. I didn't want to push it too hard, and it fell into our hands. And I put my nuts on the dash, and I wanted to win the race," Honeycutt said. "Thanks to the whole team. I love them all so much."

With his runner-up finish, Eckes secured the fifth-place ranking in the final championship standings.

Daniel Hemric would finish in third, while Ty Majeski and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top-five finishers in Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After collecting his fifth win of the season, the final margin in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship battle for Honeycutt was 83 points over Riggs.

For Riggs, the battle for a championship was over before it really had a chance to begin on Friday night. Contact with polesitter Nick Sanchez near the front of the field in the opening laps caused damage, which led to a cut right -rear tire.

"I don't know what happened with [Sanchez]," Riggs said after climbing from his No. 34 Ford F-150. "I thought I was good. Next thing I know, we were really close together, I got super free up under him, and next thing I knew, we had a tire down. So, the [tire] pressures weren't even up yet, and I already didn't know what the balance was going to be at the end of the race."

From there, Riggs and his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team attempted to make strategy calls to put themselves back into contention, but another tire failure later in the race ended any bid to make a miraculous comeback.

it was a disappointing finish to what had been a magical season highlighted by seven victories, but Riggs kept his head held high despite the disappointment.

"I had plenty of time to think about [my season], when I was like 10 laps down out there. I was just kind of thinking about the year that we had, the success that we had. Obviously, we weren't able to put the consistency together to be champions tonight. And we knew we were going to have to come out here and run an almost perfect race, and that's hard to in any race, in any series."

Riggs continued, "But I'm just proud of the entire team that we were even in the talk. We were in the mix. We even had a chance to become champion."

Final NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Chase Standings

1. Kaden Honeycutt, 2,471 points
2. Layne Riggs, -83
3. Chandler Smith, -131
4. Ty Majeski, -152
5. Christian Eckes, -163
6. Gio Ruggiero, -219
7. Daniel Hemric, -222
8. Ben Rhodes, -230
9. Grant Enfinger, -261
10. Tyler Ankrum, -275

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race Results

Fin

Truck

Driver

Laps

Points

1

11

Kaden Honeycutt (C)

134

68

2

91

Christian Eckes (C)

134

45

3

19

Daniel Hemric (C)

134

50

4

88

Ty Majeski (C)

134

44

5

52

Stewart Friesen

134

37

6

1

Corey Heim

134

51

7

38

Chandler Smith (C)

134

40

8

98

Jake Garcia

134

30

9

9

Grant Enfinger (C)

134

32

10

10

Corey LaJoie

134

27

11

17

Gio Ruggiero (C)

134

28

12

20

Mason Massey

134

25

13

99

Ben Rhodes (C)

134

24

14

45

Landen Lewis

134

23

15

25

Parker Kligerman

134

22

16

7

Connor Mosack

134

21

17

2

Timmy Hill

134

20

18

4

Connor Hall

134

19

19

16

Justin Haley

134

18

20

12

Brenden Queen #

134

17

21

42

Tyler Reif

134

16

22

13

Cole Butcher #

134

15

23

14

Mini Tyrrell #

134

14

24

81

Kris Wright

134

13

25

66

Matt Crafton

134

12

26

5

Spencer Davis

134

11

27

15

Tanner Gray

134

11

28

33

Frankie Muniz

133

9

29

62

Leland Honeyman

133

8

30

76

Spencer Boyd

132

7

31

22

Clayton Green

131

6

32

34

Layne Riggs (C)

128

5

33

44

Andres Perez de Lara

115

4

34

18

Tyler Ankrum (C)

115

3

35

77

Nick Sanchez

104

20

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

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Published | Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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