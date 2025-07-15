Katherine Legge Adds Brickyard 400 to 2025 NASCAR Schedule
Katherine Legge, a four-time Indianapolis 500 starter, will be tackling the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway racetrack once again next weekend, running double-duty in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The native of Guildford, England, will be adding the Brickyard 400, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events, to her schedule in the NASCAR Cup Series with Live Fast Motorsports. Legge will once again pilot the No. 78 Chevrolet, as she has in several events at NASCAR’s top-level in 2025.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will mark the first time in her NASCAR career that Legge has run double-duty – competing in multiple of NASCAR’s top-three divisions during the same race weekend. In her 10 stock car events this season, the 44-year-old driver has focused on running either the Cup or Xfinity Series vehicle.
Desnuda Organic Tequila and Indiana-based venture studio Droplight will support Legge as she competes in both events at the iconic 2.5-mile speedway.
“It’s always an honor to drive at Indy, but having the chance to compete in both the Cup and Xfinity races thanks to Desnuda and Droplight is going to be epic,” said Katherine Legge. “After racing in the Indianapolis 500 in [2023 and 2024], I definitely felt a void not being there this year. But adding races to my schedule is exactly what I’ve been working toward – competing in as many events as possible and logging as many laps as I can. I’m incredibly thankful to Team Chevy and my partners at Desnuda, Droplight, and e.l.f. Cosmetics for making my return to the Brickyard extra special.”
Legge is currently the only woman competing in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, and earlier this year at Phoenix Raceway, became the first woman since Danica Patrick to start an event at NASCARs top-level.
“At Droplight, we invest in people with grit, purpose, and a commitment to excellence. Katherine Legge embodies all of that—not just as a world-class driver, but as a leader who inspires others to defy limits, said Phil Williams, Owner and Co-Founder of Droplight. “Just as we back small businesses across the United States that are built on vision and resilience, we support athletes like Katherine who carry that same entrepreneurial spirit on and off the track.”
Earlier this month at the Chicago Street Course, after bumping her way into the field during qualifying, Legge scored her best-ever finish in the NASCAR Cup Series, with a 19th-place run – the first woman to score a top-20 in the Cup Series since 2017.
“Many people see the driver, the car, and the race—but they miss the business behind it. Motorsports is one of the most demanding team environments in the world. It takes relentless coordination between engineering, strategy, mechanics, and leadership. Every bolt, every call, every second matters,” said Joseph Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of Droplight. “Supporting Katherine Legge means supporting a team where everyone—from the pit crew to the data analyst—must execute with precision for a shot at success. It’s no different than a high-growth small business: if even one part of the team falls asleep, you miss the opportunity. At Droplight, we invest in those who operate at that level—on the track and in the marketplace.”
Making the transition into NASCAR’s National Series this season, Legge has made five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Jordan Anderson Racing, and four starts in the NASCAR Cup Series for Live Fast Motorsports.
In the Xfinity Series, Legge has had her fair share of bad luck this year, being involved in an incident in all five events that she has competed in, netting a season-best result of 32nd at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this year.
The NASCAR Cup Series has been a little bit kinder to Legge, aside from an incident in her series debut at Phoenix Raceway. In four starts, three of which have come on road courses, the Live Fast Motorsports driver has recorded a pair of top-30 results, including a career-best 19th at Chicago.
“Katherine represents the pinnacle of tenacity, class and endurance. As our team looks to the future and expands into more markets, we see our core customers sharing those traits. Quality and purity are also at the heart of our brand, and how we approach the process of creating the finest tequila. Katherine is the perfect partner to exemplify and promote that message. Cheers with Desnuda.”
Legge will compete in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis – set to take place on Sunday, July 27 at 2:00pm ET on TNT Sports, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, and HBO Max. The Xfinity Series event will take place the afternoon before (July 26) at 4:30pm ET on The CW.