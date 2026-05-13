Katherine Legge Attempting Historic Memorial Day Double

Katherine Legge aims to make motorsports history this month as the first female driver to attempt the famed "Double" on Sunday, May 24.

Legge will attempt to compete in both the NTT IndyCar Series' Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day. "The Double" is one of the most heralded tests of endurance for a driver, competing in a pair of crown jewel events encompassing 1,100 miles of racing in the span of one day.

“Very few drivers ever get the opportunity to attempt ‘The Double,’ and I do not take that opportunity lightly,” Legge said in a statement. “This challenge is about pushing through perceived limits, betting on yourself, taking risks and trying to do something unique. I am so incredibly grateful to e.l.f. for believing in what this moment represents and for building a community around it.”

Legge will compete in the Indianapolis 500 for HMD Motorsports with AJ Foyt Racing. Then, her focus will turn to the Coca-Cola 600, where she will pilot the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Only five drivers have previously attempted "The Double" - John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson.

Larson most recently attempted The Double in 2024 and 2025. A rain delay in Indianapolis led to Larson missing the start of the Coca-Cola 600 in 2024, while Larson crashed out of both races in 2025.

Of those drivers, only Stewart has succeeded in completing every lap of both races. In 2001, he finished sixth in the Indianapolis 500 and third in the Coca-Cola 600.

In 1976, Janet Guthrie made her NASCAR Cup Series debut in what was then known as the World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This came after she failed to qualify for that year's Indianapolis 500.

Guthrie made three Indianapolis 500 starts in her career, including a ninth-place finish in 1978. She also has five top-10 finishes in 33 NASCAR Cup Series starts, with a career-best of sixth at Bristol Motor Speedway in 1977.

Legge has qualified for the Indianapolis 500 four times in her career. She made seven starts in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, including a best finish of 17th at Indianapolis in the Brickyard 400.

She made her first Cup Series start of 2026 last weekend at Watkins Glen International., finishing 35th. To date, all eight of her NASCAR Cup Series starts have been in the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24 on FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls.

The NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 begins at 6 p.m. ET that evening, with coverage on Prime Video, the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.