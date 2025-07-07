Racing America Logo

Katherine Legge Included in 37-Car Sonoma NASCAR Cup Entry List

Toby Christie

Jul 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Katherine Legge (78) drives during the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race.
Jul 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Katherine Legge (78) drives during the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Monday afternoon, and contained on the list are 37 cars, comprising of the 36 full-time Chartered NASCAR Cup Series cars and one "Open" entry.

Katherine Legge, who collected a career-best 19th-place finish in last weekend's Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course, will return to the series this weekend. Legge, 44, will once again pilot the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from e.l.f. Cosmetics.

This will mark the fourth NASCAR Cup Series start of the season for Legge, who made her series debut at Phoenix Raceway in March.

Here is the complete entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, the 20th race of the 36-race season.

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Kubota

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

America's Tire

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Bass Pro Shops / Winchester

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Castrol

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

NationsGuard

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

zone

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Sea Best

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

ampm

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Menards / Delta

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Big Sipz

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

BuildSubmarines.com

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Rheem

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Eero

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Autotrader

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Xfinity Mobile

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Valvoline

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Love's Travel Stops

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Michael Roberts Construction

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Autodesk / HaasTooling

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Mobil 1

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Chumba Casino

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Real American Beer

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Mighty Fire Breaker

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

SAIA LTL Freight

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Body Guard

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Project Zin / Gainbridge

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

78

Katherine Legge *

Live Fast Motorsports

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

TBA

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

TBA

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News