Katherine Legge Included in 37-Car Sonoma NASCAR Cup Entry List
NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Monday afternoon, and contained on the list are 37 cars, comprising of the 36 full-time Chartered NASCAR Cup Series cars and one "Open" entry.
Katherine Legge, who collected a career-best 19th-place finish in last weekend's Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course, will return to the series this weekend. Legge, 44, will once again pilot the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from e.l.f. Cosmetics.
This will mark the fourth NASCAR Cup Series start of the season for Legge, who made her series debut at Phoenix Raceway in March.
Here is the complete entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, the 20th race of the 36-race season.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Kubota
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
America's Tire
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Bass Pro Shops / Winchester
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Castrol
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
NationsGuard
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
zone
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Sea Best
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
ampm
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Menards / Delta
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Big Sipz
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
BuildSubmarines.com
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Eero
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Autotrader
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Xfinity Mobile
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Valvoline
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Love's Travel Stops
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Michael Roberts Construction
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Autodesk / HaasTooling
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Mobil 1
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Chumba Casino
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Real American Beer
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Mighty Fire Breaker
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
SAIA LTL Freight
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Body Guard
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Project Zin / Gainbridge
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
78
Katherine Legge *
Live Fast Motorsports
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
TBA
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
TBA
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry