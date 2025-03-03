Katherine Legge Making Cup Debut at Phoenix for Live Fast Motorsports
Katherine Legge, a seasoned racecar driver with a myriad of experience in several motorsports divisions across the globe, will make her NASCAR Cup Series debut in Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Legge will get behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports in Sunday’s 312-lap contest from the one-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona. DROPLiGHT will serve as the primary sponsor of the effort.
The Guildford, England-native has competed in several different forms of motorsports throughout her illustrious career, including the NTT IndyCar Series, United SportsCar Championship, IMSA SportsCar Championship, Formula E, and European Le Mans Series. Earlier this season, Legge made her debut in the ARCA Menards Series at Daytona, driving for Sigma Performance Services.
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Phoenix Raceway will not be the first time that Legge has competed in NASCAR’s National Series, having accumulated a total of five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts throughout her career – four in 2018 and one in 2023.
Legge collected a career-best Xfinity Series finish of 14th at Road America in 2018 but also competed in an event on an oval for JD Motorsports, finishing 28th in the No. 15 Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway that same season.
Most recently, Legge competed in the seven oval events on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule for Dale Coyne Racing last season, collecting a season-best 15th at The Milwaukee Mile. By qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 in 2023, Legge set a record for the fastest qualifying effort by a woman in the history of the storied race.
Live Fast Motorsports, owned by long-time NASCAR National Series driver and owner BJ McLeod, will be fielding the effort for Legge. The organization competes part-time on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit and fielded the No. 78 for driver-owner BJ McLeod in the first two events of the season, collecting a 22nd-place result at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The Shriners Children’s 500 from Phoenix Raceway will take place on Sunday, March 9 at 3:30 PM ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.