Katherine Legge To Compete In Cup Series Race At Watkins Glen

Katherine Legge is set to make her first NASCAR Cup Series start of the season, as she will slide behind the wheel of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet in the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, May 10.

Supporting Legge in her eighth career start in NASCAR's premier division is longtime primary sponsorship partner e.l.f. Cosmetics, which will also serve as the 45-year-old driver's primary sponsor in the upcoming Indianapolis 500.

Legge, a native of Guildford, Surrey, England, competed in seven NASCAR Cup Series events last season, including her tumultuous series debut at Phoenix Raceway, where she spun on Lap 2 of the event, and later crashed out on Lap 210.

While Legge called her debut race a, "Baptism by Fire" she did become the first female competitor to start in a NASCAR Cup Series event since Danica Patrick competed in the 2018 Daytona 500.

After getting the rocky first race under her belt, the veteran racer began adapting quickly to NASCAR stock cars, and throughout the season Legge worked her way up the scoring sheets. In a pressure-packed situation, where 41 cars showed up to compete in the Chicago Street Course event last July, Legge was able to qualify her No. 78 Chevrolet into the field, knocking highly-regarded prospect Corey Heim out of the field in the process.

Legge would go on to finish 19th in the Chicago Street race, her first career top-20 finish.

Later that month, Legge would impress with a career-best 17th-place showing in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Legge is no stranger to Watkins Glen International, as she scored a GTD class win in the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Six Hours of The Glen.

After she completes her first NASCAR Cup Series start of the season this weekend, Legge will begin to wrap her mind around the upcoming Indianapolis 500, a race where she will pilot the No. 11 Chevrolet for A.J. Foyt Racing.