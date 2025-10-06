Katherine Legge to Make 7th Cup Start at Las Vegas; Full Entry List
Katherine Legge, who has impressed by capturing a pair of top-20 finishes in six NASCAR Cup Series starts this year, is among the 38 drivers entered into Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which will kick off the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Legge will reprise her role as the pilot of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which she was able to achieve a career-best finish of 17th in the Brickyard 400 a few months ago, with primary sponsorship from Desnuda Organic Tequila. The 45-year-old trailblazer comes into this race beaming with pride over how she and the No. 78 team have grown together this year.
“I’m proud of how far we’ve come this season, gaining experience and speed at the pinnacle of stock car racing as a driver, as a team, and with showcasing the Droplight brands like Desnuda," said Legge in a pre-race press release. “This car represents more than just a livery. It’s a statement of purpose and individuality. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the perfect place to showcase what Desnuda and I both stand for—real passion, hard work, and the courage to stand out.”
The native of Guildford, Surrey, England, will look to top her career-best effort this weekend at the 1.5-mile speedway in Sin City.
But if she is to collect that honor, she'll have to contend with a hungry field of 37 other drivers. On Monday afternoon, NASCAR revealed the complete entry list for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas, which, as expected, includes last week's race winner Shane van Gisbergen. Van Gisbergen captured his fifth road course win of his rookie campaign and will now look to pick up his first career NASCAR Cup Series win on an oval this week.
Additionally, JJ Yeley will serve as another notable entry in the event as he will make his ninth start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season for the No. 44 NY Racing Team. The native of Phoeniz, AZ, has a best finish of 32nd this season.
Here is the complete entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Tootsies Orchid Lounge
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Autotrader
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
TBA
Chevrolet
4*
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Rush Truck Centers
Ford
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Nexlizet
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Fly Alliance
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
zone Nicotine Pouches
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Field and Stream
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ampm
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
Menards / Cardell Cabinetry
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Celsius
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Kroger / International Delight
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Motorcraft / Quick Lane
Ford
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoill
Ford
23*
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Robinhood
Toyota
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Relay Payments
Chevrolet
34*
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Love's Travel Stops
Ford
35*
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Hungry Jack
Toyota
38*
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
TBA
Toyota
44*
JJ Yeley (i)
NY Racing Team
TBA
Chevrolet
45*
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Jordan Brand
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Real American Beer
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Arby's Steak Nuggets
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
SAIA LTL Freight
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Sysco / crumbl
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Classic Collision
Chevrolet
78*
Katherine Legge
Live Fast Motorsports
Desnuda
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Jockey New Zealand
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Freeway Hispanic Heritage
Chevrolet
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points