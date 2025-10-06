Racing America Logo

Katherine Legge to Make 7th Cup Start at Las Vegas; Full Entry List

Toby Christie

Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Katherine Legge, who has impressed by capturing a pair of top-20 finishes in six NASCAR Cup Series starts this year, is among the 38 drivers entered into Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which will kick off the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Legge will reprise her role as the pilot of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which she was able to achieve a career-best finish of 17th in the Brickyard 400 a few months ago, with primary sponsorship from Desnuda Organic Tequila. The 45-year-old trailblazer comes into this race beaming with pride over how she and the No. 78 team have grown together this year.

“I’m proud of how far we’ve come this season, gaining experience and speed at the pinnacle of stock car racing as a driver, as a team, and with showcasing the Droplight brands like Desnuda," said Legge in a pre-race press release. “This car represents more than just a livery. It’s a statement of purpose and individuality. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the perfect place to showcase what Desnuda and I both stand for—real passion, hard work, and the courage to stand out.”

The native of Guildford, Surrey, England, will look to top her career-best effort this weekend at the 1.5-mile speedway in Sin City.

But if she is to collect that honor, she'll have to contend with a hungry field of 37 other drivers. On Monday afternoon, NASCAR revealed the complete entry list for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas, which, as expected, includes last week's race winner Shane van Gisbergen. Van Gisbergen captured his fifth road course win of his rookie campaign and will now look to pick up his first career NASCAR Cup Series win on an oval this week.

Additionally, JJ Yeley will serve as another notable entry in the event as he will make his ninth start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season for the No. 44 NY Racing Team. The native of Phoeniz, AZ, has a best finish of 32nd this season.

Here is the complete entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Tootsies Orchid Lounge

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Autotrader

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

TBA

Chevrolet

4*

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Rush Truck Centers

Ford

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Nexlizet

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Fly Alliance

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

zone Nicotine Pouches

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Field and Stream

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ampm

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

Menards / Cardell Cabinetry

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Celsius

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Kroger / International Delight

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Rheem

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Motorcraft / Quick Lane

Ford

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoill

Ford

23*

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Robinhood

Toyota

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

Relay Payments

Chevrolet

34*

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Love's Travel Stops

Ford

35*

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Hungry Jack

Toyota

38*

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Pye Barker Fire & Safety

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

TBA

Toyota

44*

JJ Yeley (i)

NY Racing Team

TBA

Chevrolet

45*

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Jordan Brand

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Real American Beer

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Arby's Steak Nuggets

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

SAIA LTL Freight

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Sysco / crumbl

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Classic Collision

Chevrolet

78*

Katherine Legge

Live Fast Motorsports

Desnuda

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Jockey New Zealand

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Freeway Hispanic Heritage

Chevrolet

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Home/News