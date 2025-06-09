Racing America Logo

Katherine Legge's Cup Return Highlights Mexico City Cup Entry List

Toby Christie

Jason Allen-Imagn Images

On Monday afternoon, NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. There are 37 cars contained within the list, including the 36 full-time Chartered entries and one "Open" entry.

The lone open entry that will contest the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event in Mexico City will be the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports team, which will have Katherine Legge behind the wheel of its Chevrolet race car.

Legge, a native of Guilford, England, will carry primary sponsorship from E.L.F. Cosmetics, and will look to improve upon a 30th-place result in her NASCAR Cup Series debut, which came with the Live Fast Motorsports team at Phoenix Raceway in March.

The 44-year-old racer, who made a name for herself in open-wheel and sports car racing, has 10 NASCAR National Series starts in her career, five of which have come this season.

Here is the complete 37-car entry list for Sunday's Viva Mexico 250:

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Wendy's Frosty Swirls

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Menards / Quaker State

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Boot Barn

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Valvoline

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Castrol

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Lucas Oil

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Llumar

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Ohio Logistics

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Yahoo!

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Wurth

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Body Guard

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Mobil 1

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

DEX Imaging

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Chumba Casino

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Valvoline

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Monster Energy Zero Sugar

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Benebone

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Pye Barker Fire & Safety

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Family Dollar

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Xfinity Mobile

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Fun Pops

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Arrowhead Brass

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Kroger / Colgate

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

B'laster

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Totalplay

Chevrolet

78

Katherine Legge

Live Fast Motorsports

E.L.F. Cosmetics

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Safety Culture

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Telcel

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

