Katherine Legge's Cup Return Highlights Mexico City Cup Entry List
On Monday afternoon, NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. There are 37 cars contained within the list, including the 36 full-time Chartered entries and one "Open" entry.
The lone open entry that will contest the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event in Mexico City will be the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports team, which will have Katherine Legge behind the wheel of its Chevrolet race car.
Legge, a native of Guilford, England, will carry primary sponsorship from E.L.F. Cosmetics, and will look to improve upon a 30th-place result in her NASCAR Cup Series debut, which came with the Live Fast Motorsports team at Phoenix Raceway in March.
The 44-year-old racer, who made a name for herself in open-wheel and sports car racing, has 10 NASCAR National Series starts in her career, five of which have come this season.
Here is the complete 37-car entry list for Sunday's Viva Mexico 250:
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Wendy's Frosty Swirls
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Menards / Quaker State
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Boot Barn
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Valvoline
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Castrol
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Lucas Oil
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Llumar
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Ohio Logistics
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Yahoo!
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Wurth
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
LeafFilter Gutter Protection
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Body Guard
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Mobil 1
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
DEX Imaging
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Chumba Casino
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Valvoline
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Monster Energy Zero Sugar
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Benebone
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Family Dollar
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Xfinity Mobile
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Fun Pops
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Arrowhead Brass
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Kroger / Colgate
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
B'laster
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Totalplay
Chevrolet
78
Katherine Legge
Live Fast Motorsports
E.L.F. Cosmetics
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Safety Culture
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Telcel
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender