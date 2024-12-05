Kaulig Racing Announces Competition Roster Moves for 2025
Kaulig Racing is making some more significant competition leadership moves ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.
Mike Cook will be joining the organization as Technical Director in 2025, after more than a decade working as a race-winning lead engineer at Stewart-Haas Racing with drivers Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, and Chase Briscoe.
“After a decade of learning and honing my craft, I am really excited to contribute to the continuing growth of Kaulig Racing,” said Cook, winner of the 2017 Daytona 500. “Nothing in racing happens overnight, but I know I have the tools and the support I need to bring immediate impact.”
Andrew Dickeson has joined Kaulig Racing for 2025, serving as the crew chief for Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Chevrolet entry. Dickeson, a native of Australia, moves to the organization from Richard Childress Racing.
Dickeson worked as a crew chief for Kaulig Racing in six of the final eight NASCAR Cup Series events of the season, working with AJ Allmendinger, Shane Van Gisbergen, and Derek Kraus, scoring two top-10s and three top-15s.
“Andrew has the demeanor and stability that I think will give Ty the best opportunity he has ever had at the Cup level,” continued Cook. “AJ and Trent are just in sync and have a great working relationship. Both drivers are hungry and dedicated, so I know that team is going to be strong and impress some people in 2025.”
As AJ Allmendinger returns to the NASCAR Cup Series on a full-time basis in 2025, the Los Gatos, California-native will be reunited with Trent Owens, who will be the shot-caller of the No. 16 Chevrolet.
Owens is a veteran crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series, amassing nearly 400 starts at NASCAR’s top-level, with his sole victory coming at Daytona International Speedway in 2014 with Richard Petty Motorsports and Aric Almirola. The Davidson, North Carolina-native has been with Kaulig Racing since the team began its full-time Cup Series program in 2022.
“I think this is the most impressive competition leadership group we have ever had,” said Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice. “We have such a great core team with all the men and women of Kaulig Racing, and bringing in smart people with fresh eyes will really help us compete on the track.”
Ty Dillon and AJ Allmendinger will kick-off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign for Kaulig Racing at Bowman Gray Stadium in the Busch Light Clash. Coverage of the event will be on FOX at 8:00 PM on Sunday, February 2.