Kaulig Racing Announces Dodge 2027 Cup Series Driver Lineup

As Dodge dips its toes back into the NASCAR Cup Series waters in 2027, the OEM will do so with a pair of veteran racers behind the wheel of its cars, which will be fielded by Kaulig Racing. On Friday afternoon, Kaulig Racing officially revealed that AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon will reprise their roles as full-time drivers with the team next season.

Allmendinger will continue behind the wheel of the No. 16 Dodge, while Dillon will continue to drive the No. 10 Dodge. Chris Rice, the team's CEO, explained that having veteran racers in Dodge's Cup Series debut season was crucial.

"Bringing Dodge back to the NASCAR Cup Series is a massive responsibility and one we don’t take lightly," said Rice. "We knew we needed to put proven veterans behind the wheel to build this program, and no one knows Kaulig Racing better than AJ and Ty. We are introducing a lot of new parts, pieces, and variables into our program, so being able to keep some consistency behind the wheel was important for our inaugural season with Dodge. I look at 2027 like we are pouring the foundation for our future."

Allmendinger, 44, is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series race-winning driver. And the native of California is honored to be part of Dodge's return with Kaulig Racing.

"Kaulig Racing has been my home for years, and the belief Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have placed in me means everything," Allmendinger said. "To be chosen to help bring Dodge back to the NASCAR Cup Series is special for me. I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to drive a lot of different race cars, but being on the front lines of building a new OEM program with a brand as iconic as Dodge is a unique challenge. We’re building something special here, and I can't wait to get to work in 2027."

Likewise, Dillon, 34, says the opportunity to be one of the drivers to help bring Dodge back to the NASCAR Cup Series is an opportunity of a lifetime.

"Opportunities like this don't come around often in a driver's career," Dillon said. "To extend my time with Kaulig Racing and be part of Dodge's return to the Cup Series is a dream scenario. Matt and Chris have built a world-class culture here, and the commitment everyone is putting into this transition is unmatched. Dodge has a rich winning history in stock car racing, and our entire organization is focused on honoring that heritage when we hit the track in 2027."

Kaulig Racing, which celebrated 10 years of operations this season, is looking forward to what it hopes is a long and win-filled future with Dodge.

"We just celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kaulig Racing, and I have never been more confident and excited about our future," said Matt Kaulig, founder and owner of Kaulig Racing. "This is a landmark moment for our organization, our partners, and the Dodge brand. From our humble beginnings to being named the anchor team for the fifth-largest automaker in the world is an incredible honor and a challenge our team is ready to face."

In the press conference at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Rice did confirm that Kaulig Racing hopes to field a part-time third entry in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, but the details on that entry won't come together until later.

As of now, Rice denies rumors that Brad Keselowski could be in line to drive the third Dodge entry next year.