Kaulig Racing Parts Ways with Josh Williams with 12 Races Remaining
With 12 races remaining in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Kaulig Racing has effectively fired Josh Williams, who has driven the No. 11 Chevrolet for the team since the start of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
According to a statement from the team, Kaulig Racing will field the No. 11 Chevrolet with a rotating cast of drivers, which will be announced later, over the final stretch of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
"Kaulig Racing announced that it has parted ways with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Josh Williams, effective today," said the team in a statement released on Wednesday. "Kaulig Racing will field the No. 11 Chevrolet with multiple drivers over the remaining 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. More announcements regarding the driver lineup will be forthcoming."
Following the news, Williams issued a statement as well, where he vowed to come back soon, and that he looks forward to a much brighter chapter in his career.
"As most of you have seen, Kaulig Racing has made the decision to release me for the remainder of the season. This has been a difficult day for my family, friends, long-time partners and fans, whom I can't thank enough for standing by my side through all of this," Williams said in his statement. "We will be back soon and looking forward to a much brighter chapter in my racing career. I wish nothing but the best for my guys on the 11 team."
Kaulig Racing offered no explanation for the decision to remove Williams from the seat of the No. 11 Chevrolet 12 races prior to the end of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign.
Williams, a native of Port Charlotte, FL, ranks 19th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings after 21 races in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Williams has recorded two top-10 finishes this season. The 31-year-old racer collected four top-10 finishes during his first season with a team a year ago.
The driver became a fan favorite in his time driving for DGM Racing, where he collected 11 of his 17 career NASCAR Xfinity Series top-10 finishes. Williams drove for DGM Racing from 2016 to 2021 before making a move to BJ McLeod's race team for the 2022 season.
After a lackluster 2022 campaign, which saw Williams ousted from the seat after 28 races, Williams returned to DGM Racing in 2023, where he impressed with three top-10 finishes.