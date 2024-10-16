Kaulig Racing, Travis Mack Part Ways; Darian Grubb to Crew Chief No. 16
Travis Mack, who has served as the crew chief for the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, will not continue in that role for the remainder of the season. Darian Grubb will take over the role effective immediately. The race team confirmed the news with a statement issued on Wednesday.
In the statement, the team alludes to future announcements forthcoming in regard to the crew chief position for the No. 16 team.
"Travis Mack will no longer serve as crew chief for the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, effective immediately," the statement explained. "We appreciate the commitment Travis made to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and wish him well in the future. Darian Grubb will serve as the No. 16 crew chief this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with driver Shane van Gisbergen. More announcements regarding the position will be made in the near future."
Mack joined Kaulig Racing this season after spending three seasons with Trackhouse Racing. Mack's departure from Trackhouse was essentially a crew chief swap with Kaulig Racing as Trackhouse acquired Matt Swiderski as the crew chief for Daniel Suarez and the No. 99 team.
With a rotating cast of drivers this season, Mack's No. 16 team had recorded one top-five finish and four top-10s through the opening 32 races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Mack has one career win as a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks, which came in 2022 with Trackhouse Racing and Daniel Suarez.
Grubb, the interim crew chief, is a 24-time NASCAR Cup Series race-winning crew chief, and also captured the championship with Tony Stewart as the crew chief of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing machine in 2011.