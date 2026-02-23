Keelan Harvick Lands Long-Term Agreement With Toyota Racing

Keelan Harvick, the 13-year-old son of NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, is one of the hottest prospects in the stock car racing world, and on Monday, Harvick announced a long-term agreement with Toyota Racing.

As part of the agreement, Harvick will pilot No. 62 Toyota Camry late models for Rackley W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick, Inc. this season, and ExxonMobil will serve as a primary sponsorship partner for several of his starts.

The young racing phenom is elated at the opportunity.

“I’m really grateful to have this kind of opportunity with Toyota Racing Development,” said Harvick. “To have their support and be able to represent ExxonMobil, it doesn’t get much better. I’m still getting experience, but it’s going to be a privilege to be part of the TRD program and learn from the other drivers.”

Likewise, Toyota Racing is happy to welcome Harvick into the Toyota Racing family of drivers as part of the company's Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program.

“Everyone at Toyota and TRD are excited to welcome Keelan into the TOYOTA RACING family,” said Tyler Gibbs, president, TRD, U.S.A. “Keelan has proven himself on-track, and despite his young age, has continued to be wise beyond his years with his professionalism and work ethic off of it. TRD is thrilled to partner with Keelan and his family as Keelan continues to develop his racing craft. We see a bright future ahead for him, and everyone at Toyota is proud to be part of his journey.”

The TD2 program has helped vault Christopher Bell, John Hunter Nemechek, and Corey Heim into successful NASCAR National series careers. Harvick will look to parlay the same results from the program as he continues working his way up the racing ladder.

Harvick, who cut his teeth in karting and Legends cars, became the youngest winner in the history of the Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway last December. Harvick also became the youngest winner in the history of the Icebreaker at Florence Motor Speedway earlier this month.