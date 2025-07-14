Kevin Harvick and Son Keelan Set for "Harvick Cup" Battle at Owosso
Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, and his 13-year-old son Keelan Harvick are set to do battle in the fourth race of their eight-race showdown dubbed "The Harvick Cup fueled by Hunt Brothers Pizza" Wednesday night in the Masters of the Pros 200 at Owosso Speedway.
The facility, which is located in Mid-Michigan, will host the 13th edition of the Masters of the Pros 200 event, marking the third consecutive season its been held at the track. The prize for the prestigious event, which has previously been won by Bubba Pollard, John Hunter Nemechek, and Chase Elliott, will be a $25,000 check.
The Harvicks will be chasing pride as much as they'll be chasing cash on Wednesday evening as a trophy will be awarded to the Harvick that scores the most head-to-head wins over the eight-races that they'll compete against each other this season.
Through the opening three races of "The Harvick Cup", Keelan has a massive 3-0 advantage over his future NASCAR Hall of Fame father as Keelan topped his father in the opening event of the showdown, which came at Kevin Harvick's Kern County Speedway in Bakersfield, CA.
The younger Harvick followed that opening win over his father with head-to-head wins in the June 28 CARS Tour West Pro Late Models event at Evergreen Speedway, as well as the CARS Tour Pro Late Models event at Hickory Motor Speedway on July 12.
The fourth round of "The Harvick Cup" is available to be streamed on Racing America for subscribers of the streaming service on Wednesday, July 16. If you'd like to subscribe to Racing America to watch the battle between Kevin Harvick and Keelan Harvick, click here.
In all, there are 29 cars entered in Wednesday night's race at Owosso Speedway including notables such as defending Allen Turner Snowflake 100 winner Stephen Nasse, defending winner of the Masters of the Pros 200 and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-timer Dawson Sutton, as well as former NASCAR Canada Series champion and recent ARCA Menards Series race winner Treyten Lapcevich.
View the full entry list by clicking here.
Here is the remaining schedule for the Harvick Cup fueled by Hunt Brothers Pizza:
- August 16: CARS Tour West Pro Late Models at Colorado National Speedway
- October 10: CARS Tour West Pro Late Models at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- October 19: CARS Tour Pro Late Models at North Wilkesboro Speedway
- November 16: CARS Tour West Pro Late Models at Kevin Harvick's Kern County Raceway
If the elder Harvick has any hopes of winning the Harvick Cup outright, he'll need to turn in a great result on Wednesday night.