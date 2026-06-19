Kevin Magnussen Not Sure What To Expect In Cup Series Debut

Kevin Magnussen will serve as the driver in the return race for Trackhouse Racing's PROJECT91 entry in his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Sunday's Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, and he has some big shoes to fill.

In 2023, the last time Trackhouse fielded the No. 91 entry, Shane van Gisbergen launched his NASCAR Cup Series career with a win in his debut at the Chicago Street Course and a 10th-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

While van Gisbergen was able to stun the competition in his NASCAR Cup Series debut, SVG came from the Australian V8 Supercars Series, which has a style of car very similar to NASCAR's Next Gen car. Magnussen, on the other hand, cut his racing teeth in the open-wheel world, which led to a 185-race Formula One career.

In a media availability on Friday, Magnussen, who hasn't had much preparation outside of a few laps on iRacing, was open and honest as he explained that he will not use van Gisbergen's debut as a realistic expectation for his debut on Sunday.

“Honestly, I try not to take that as a benchmark," Magnussen said. "Shane is a driver that comes from V8 supercars that are not too different to NASCAR Cup cars.. And, you know, they race on tracks like this all the time in those cars, so this is like his home soil."

Magnussen intends to ease himself into things this weekend, and he's not really sure what he's in for behind the wheel of a stock car.

"I have no experience with these types of cars. I'll be given a 50-minute session to try and catch up on decades of practice of the other drivers, so that will be a steep learning curve, but hopefully I can keep up and get in the mix. That's kind of my hopes,” Magnussen admitted.

While Magnussen chased a driving career in Formula 1, he always kept NASCAR on his mind as due to his connection to the sport through his father, Jan.

“I've always been fascinated, and I always loved NASCAR. My dad had a little bit of experience with NASCAR, probably 15 years ago or so now, and did a race," Magnussen recalled. "He was testing for Hendrick and doing some work there."

Now, the next generation of Magnussen will try his hand at NASCAR, and for that, the 33-year-old Danish driver is extremely grateful.

"...it's a big privilege to have that chance. Not many European drivers get that opportunity, so I'm very thankful and privileged to be here,” Magnussen said.