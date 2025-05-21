Kurt Busch Always Had Talent, Learned Respect on Path to Hall of Fame
There aren't many drivers who have driven in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks that have come into the series with as much raw talent as Kurt Busch, who was elected into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026 alongside Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick on Tuesday evening.
While Busch had talent oozing from his ears at an ultra-young age, the driver was thrust into the NASCAR National Series ranks at a young age, and in 2000, at just the age of 22, the driver was making his NASCAR Cup Series debut.
"For me, I was just a blue-collar kid out of Vegas. I never would have imagined this," Busch said of being selected for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026. "We were a family where it was just a hobby. It was a hobby to race. It was just fun to go to the track as father and son. My dad had his car, and he helped me build mine. And you meet this guy, you meet this sponsor, and you say thank you to this person, and the next thing you know -- I'll talk about this later on in the speech, but I'm running a legend car in 1999 at the [Las Vegas] Bullring in September of 1999. In September of 2000, I'm in Jack Roush's Cup car at Dover. Jeff Gordon is next to me, Dale Sr. is behind me. That's how fast things happened for me. I don't know how, I don't know why. There was no template."
The blue-collar kid was fast behind the wheel, but he was quite rough around the edges. For Busch, finding speed wasn't the issue out of the box, it was learning respect. As Busch found himself in turmoil through feuds with Jimmy Spencer, and losing his ride at Roush Racing due to off-track issues at the end of the 2025 season, Busch leaned on advice from Jim Hunter, a long-time journalist and NASCAR executive.
"I think the late Jim Hunter said it best to me once when I was in some trouble, he said, 'Son, you can get in as much trouble as you want because you have that much talent to dig yourself out of those holes you keep putting yourself in, but wouldn't it be better if you didn't dig those holes, and you could just stay on top riding with your talent?' It took a lot of lessons, but this was a fun announcement, and I can't wait to tell more stories to everyone of what this sport has meant to me, and how I'll still be around," Busch said on Tuesday night.
Busch said it ws Hunter who helped him learn that there was more to driving in NASCAR than getting behind the wheel and turning left.
"Jim [Hunter] was one of those star makers. He would sit you down and give you the key points that he thought would blend with who I was as a person, who I was as a racer. And he did that for a lot of drivers," Busch recalled. "And he'd make you go talk to other drivers about what Jim had said to Jeff Gordon or what Jim had said to Jimmy Spencer. And then you learned those unique things on how you handle media, or how you handle this moment. It's not just the race car. That's why I was so raw when I came into the sport. All I knew was a race car and a steering wheel."
In addition to Hunter, Busch credits former NASCAR President Mike Helton for helping shape him into who he has become today.
"And then with Mike Helton, he was a big, big mentor with me," Busch admitted. "Took a while, him and I had our battles back and forth. One time, I slammed his door by accident, and that wasn't a good move. And so, you learn. I think the key thing from everyone at NASCAR, who sat me down and gave me advice, is that I just had to learn more respect for the process and the system."
Busch would go on to win 34 races in a NASCAR Cup Series career that spanned 776 starts, and after his career ended due to a concussion sustained in a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in 2022, Busch heard his name called after the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Committee made him one of the three members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
While Busch had all of the talent in the world, he had to have impeccable timing, incredible mentorship as well as sponsors and teams who gave him a ton of grace along the way to allow him to achieve the needed accolades to become a NASCAR Hall of Famer.
"A lot of mine was being in the right place at the right time, and the universe smiled down on me," Busch said. "Just so many great people to thank, so many great sponsors, and the teams, the teams that would give me a shot even after I would stub my toe a few times."