Kurt Busch Medically Cleared to Represent Team USA in Race of Champions
2004 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series champion Kurt Busch is returning to the driver’s seat for the first time in more than two years.
Busch, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, has been sidelined from all motorsports competition since the Summer of 2022, after suffering a concussion in an accident during NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono Raceway.
The 46-year-old driver will be joined Travis Pastrana on Team USA in the 2025 Race of Champions in Sydney, Australia, taking place at Accor Stadium – which will be turned into a one-kilometer asphalt racetrack -- on March 7-8.
"Race car drivers always push the limits to the best, and drive to win," said Busch. "That is what I have strived for my whole career, and to receive another invite from Race Of Champions is a chance to go up against the best from around the world. What an honor! Thank you, ROC. Team USA!"
“I’ve talked to Kurt a few times over the past months and pleaded with him to come out of retirement since his crash in NASCAR,” Pastrana said.
Also competing in the event are Formula 1 drivers Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and Nick Schumacher, Supercars champions Will Brown and Jamie Whincup, plus several others that have accomplished great things in many forms of motorsports.
“We were very happy when Kurt confirmed that he has received his medical clearance and will be making his return to racing as part of Team USA with Travis Pastrana at the Race Of Champions,” said Fredrik Johnsson, the president and cofounder of Race Of Champions.
Busch is a 34-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, going to Victory Lane for several noteworthy teams such as Chip Ganassi Racing, 23XI Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, and Stewart-Haas Racing.
In August 2023, Busch confirmed that he would be retiring from competition in the NASCAR Cup Series, after confirming the season before that his full-time career at NASCAR’s top level would come to an end.