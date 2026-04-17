Kvapil Nabs P1 Starting Spot For Kansas O'Reilly Race Due to Weather
Severe weather in the area of Kansas Speedway on Friday evening forced NASCAR to cancel the remainder of on-track activity at the 1.5-mile speedway, including NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice and qualifying.
With qualifying officially washed out, the starting lineup for Saturday's Kansas Lottery 300 was set by the NASCAR Rule Book. For those wondering what happens in the event of a qualifying rainout, the field is lined up based on the performance metric formula, which takes into account several key performance factors, including a car's finish in the race before and its current ranking in the point standings.
Carson Kvapil, who is behind the wheel of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet that Connor Zilisch won with at Bristol Motor Speedway a weekend ago, will start from the first position in Saturday's race thanks to the metric formula.
While not an official pole position, the track position that Kvapil will begin Saturday's race with will give him an upperhand on the field, as he continues to seek his first career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series victory.
William Byron, a full-time NASCAR Cup Series competitor for Hendrick Motorsports, will start alongside Kvapil. Byron is driving the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the O'Reilly Series this weekend.
Justin Allgaier, the series points leader and 2024 champion, will start from the third position, and Sheldon Creed will makeup the remainder of Row 2 of the starting grid for Saturday's race.
Brent Crews, Corey Day, William Sawalich, Parker Retzlaff, Jesse Love, and Taylor Gray will round out the remainder of the top-10 starters for the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.
Official Kansas Lottery 300 Starting Lineup
1. 1-Carson Kvapil
2. 88-William Byron
3. 7-Justin Allgaier
4. 00-Sheldon Creed
5. 19-Brent Crews
6. 17-Corey Day
7. 18-William Sawalich
8. 99-Parker Retzlaff
9. 2-Jesse Love
10. 54-Taylor Gray
11. 8-Sammy Smith
12. 39-Ryan Sieg
13. 32-Rajah Caruth
14. 20-Brandon Jones
15. 21-Austin Hill
16. 27-Jeb Burton
17. 44-Brennan Poole
18. 51-Jeremy Clements
19. 41-Sam Mayer
20. 24-Harrison Burton
21. 31-Blaine Perkins
22. 26-Dean Thompson
23. 07-Josh Bilicki
24. 48-Patrick Staropoli
25. 28-Kyle Sieg
26. 5-Luke Baldwin
27. 45-Lavar Scott
28. 74-Dawson Cram
29. 02-Ryan Ellis
30. 92-Josh Williams
31. 96-Anthony Alfredo
32. 42-Nathan Byrd
33. 55-Joey Gase
34. 91-Mason Maggio
35. 87-Austin Green
36. 0-Cole Custer
37. 35-Blake Lothian
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie