Kvapil Nabs P1 Starting Spot For Kansas O'Reilly Race Due to Weather

Severe weather in the area of Kansas Speedway on Friday evening forced NASCAR to cancel the remainder of on-track activity at the 1.5-mile speedway, including NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice and qualifying.

With qualifying officially washed out, the starting lineup for Saturday's Kansas Lottery 300 was set by the NASCAR Rule Book. For those wondering what happens in the event of a qualifying rainout, the field is lined up based on the performance metric formula, which takes into account several key performance factors, including a car's finish in the race before and its current ranking in the point standings.

Carson Kvapil, who is behind the wheel of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet that Connor Zilisch won with at Bristol Motor Speedway a weekend ago, will start from the first position in Saturday's race thanks to the metric formula.

While not an official pole position, the track position that Kvapil will begin Saturday's race with will give him an upperhand on the field, as he continues to seek his first career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series victory.

William Byron, a full-time NASCAR Cup Series competitor for Hendrick Motorsports, will start alongside Kvapil. Byron is driving the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the O'Reilly Series this weekend.

Justin Allgaier, the series points leader and 2024 champion, will start from the third position, and Sheldon Creed will makeup the remainder of Row 2 of the starting grid for Saturday's race.

Brent Crews, Corey Day, William Sawalich, Parker Retzlaff, Jesse Love, and Taylor Gray will round out the remainder of the top-10 starters for the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

Official Kansas Lottery 300 Starting Lineup

1. 1-Carson Kvapil

2. 88-William Byron

3. 7-Justin Allgaier

4. 00-Sheldon Creed

5. 19-Brent Crews

6. 17-Corey Day

7. 18-William Sawalich

8. 99-Parker Retzlaff

9. 2-Jesse Love

10. 54-Taylor Gray

11. 8-Sammy Smith

12. 39-Ryan Sieg

13. 32-Rajah Caruth

14. 20-Brandon Jones

15. 21-Austin Hill

16. 27-Jeb Burton

17. 44-Brennan Poole

18. 51-Jeremy Clements

19. 41-Sam Mayer

20. 24-Harrison Burton

21. 31-Blaine Perkins

22. 26-Dean Thompson

23. 07-Josh Bilicki

24. 48-Patrick Staropoli

25. 28-Kyle Sieg

26. 5-Luke Baldwin

27. 45-Lavar Scott

28. 74-Dawson Cram

29. 02-Ryan Ellis

30. 92-Josh Williams

31. 96-Anthony Alfredo

32. 42-Nathan Byrd

33. 55-Joey Gase

34. 91-Mason Maggio

35. 87-Austin Green

36. 0-Cole Custer

37. 35-Blake Lothian