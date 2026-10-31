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Kvapil Scores Martinsville Win; Allgaier (P2) Takes O'Reilly Point Lead

Carson Kvapil is back to fighting for a NASCAR O'Reilly Series championship after a clutch win at Martinsville Speedway. Justin Allgaier took the point lead.
Toby Christie|
Carson Kvapil performs a burnout after winning the National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Carson Kvapil performs a burnout after winning the National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway. | Aaron Giffin | Racing America On SI

What a night it was for JR Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway. As Jesse Love, the point leader entering the National Debt Relief 250, suffered problems and finished 30th, Carson Kvapil clawed his way back into the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship fight with a victory at the 0.526-mile short track.

After celebrating on the frontstretch in front of the crowd at Martinsville, Kvapil thanked his team for the improvements made to his No. 1 Chevrolet from the race at Martinsville earlier in the season.

"It's awesome," Kvapil said of the win. "I knew when we unloaded for practice that we had a really fast No. 1 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet. [My crew chief] Rodney, and everyone on this No. 1 team, really worked hard from our spring race to come back with a better race car and something that had some forward drive off the corner."

Just behind Kvapil was Justin Allgaier, his JR Motorsports teammate, who with the runner-up finish took control of the series point lead following the penultimate race of the season.

Kvapil led the 250-lap race twice for a race-high 121 laps, and he took the lead for good with a pass on Corey Day with 68 laps remaining. As Day faded to a third-place finish, Kvapil was able to hold Allgaier at bay for his third win of the season, and the third win of his 74-race O'Reilly Series career.

With the win, Kvapil, who came into the night 59 points behind Love and fifth in the championship fight, moves into the fourth spot in the Chase Grid, and he now sits just 31 points behind Allgaier.

Brandon Jones took home a fourth-place finish, behind the Chevrolet trio of Kvapil, Allgaier, and Day, while Sam Mayer collected a fifth-place result on a night, where he was officially eliminated from championship contention.

Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, William Sawalich, Brent Crews, and Taylor Gray rounded out the top-10 finishers in the National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville.

Love, who began Saturday night's race with decent speed, saw his race come unraveled after suffering a tire rub in Stage 2 after some intense on-track racing. Love would fail to score Stage Points in Stage 2, and from there his evening would get worse.

With 30 laps to go, Love suffered brake issues, which sent him spinning and crashing hard into the outside wall. Love would end the race nine laps down in 30th.

With just next weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway remaining, five drivers (Allgaier, Love, Day, Kvapil, and Sheldon Creed) remain alive in the Chase for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship.

Updated Chase Grid (One Race Remaining)

1. Justin Allgaier, 2,436 points
2. Jesse Love, -22
3. Corey Day, -23
4. Carson Kvapil, -31
5. Sheldon Creed, -42
--Mathematically Eliminated--
6. Sam Mayer, -97
7. Sammy Smith, -107
8. Taylor Gray, -159
9. Brandon Jones, -183
10. Austin Hill, -197
11. Parker Retzlaff, -210
12. Rajah Caruth, -231

National Debt Relief 250 Race Results

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

1

Carson Kvapil (C)

250

63

2

7

Justin Allgaier (C)

250

54

3

17

Corey Day (C)

250

41

4

20

Brandon Jones (C)

250

41

5

41

Sam Mayer (C)

250

34

6

00

Sheldon Creed (C)

250

43

7

8

Sammy Smith (C)

250

36

8

18

William Sawalich

250

35

9

19

Brent Crews #

250

36

10

54

Taylor Gray (C)

250

31

11

39

Ryan Sieg

250

26

12

24

Harrison Burton

250

25

13

27

Jeb Burton

250

29

14

87

Lee Pulliam

250

23

15

99

Parker Retzlaff (C)

250

26

16

88

Rajah Caruth (C)

250

22

17

96

Anthony Alfredo

250

33

18

45

Lavar Scott #

250

19

19

48

Patrick Staropoli #

250

18

20

44

Brennan Poole

250

19

21

28

Kyle Sieg

250

16

22

92

Alex Labbe

250

15

23

53

Carson Ware

250

14

24

07

Josh Bilicki

250

13

25

55

Joey Gase

250

12

26

35

Justin Carroll (i)

250

0

27

42

Baltazar Leguizamon

250

10

28

47

Dawson Cram

250

9

29

51

Jeremy Clements

244

8

30

2

Jesse Love (C)

241

13

31

21

Austin Hill (C)

241

6

32

26

Dean Thompson

235

5

33

31

Blaine Perkins

223

4

34

32

Daniel Dye (i)

174

0

35

0

Garrett Smithley

161

2

36

91

Mason Maggio

161

1

37

38

Patrick Emerling (i)

161

0

38

02

Ryan Ellis

60

1

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

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Published | Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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