Kvapil Scores Martinsville Win; Allgaier (P2) Takes O'Reilly Point Lead

What a night it was for JR Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway. As Jesse Love, the point leader entering the National Debt Relief 250, suffered problems and finished 30th, Carson Kvapil clawed his way back into the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship fight with a victory at the 0.526-mile short track.

After celebrating on the frontstretch in front of the crowd at Martinsville, Kvapil thanked his team for the improvements made to his No. 1 Chevrolet from the race at Martinsville earlier in the season.

"It's awesome," Kvapil said of the win. "I knew when we unloaded for practice that we had a really fast No. 1 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet. [My crew chief] Rodney, and everyone on this No. 1 team, really worked hard from our spring race to come back with a better race car and something that had some forward drive off the corner."

Just behind Kvapil was Justin Allgaier, his JR Motorsports teammate, who with the runner-up finish took control of the series point lead following the penultimate race of the season.

Kvapil led the 250-lap race twice for a race-high 121 laps, and he took the lead for good with a pass on Corey Day with 68 laps remaining. As Day faded to a third-place finish, Kvapil was able to hold Allgaier at bay for his third win of the season, and the third win of his 74-race O'Reilly Series career.

With the win, Kvapil, who came into the night 59 points behind Love and fifth in the championship fight, moves into the fourth spot in the Chase Grid, and he now sits just 31 points behind Allgaier.

Brandon Jones took home a fourth-place finish, behind the Chevrolet trio of Kvapil, Allgaier, and Day, while Sam Mayer collected a fifth-place result on a night, where he was officially eliminated from championship contention.

Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, William Sawalich, Brent Crews, and Taylor Gray rounded out the top-10 finishers in the National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville.

Love, who began Saturday night's race with decent speed, saw his race come unraveled after suffering a tire rub in Stage 2 after some intense on-track racing. Love would fail to score Stage Points in Stage 2, and from there his evening would get worse.

Big setback for @jesselovejr1's championship hopes as he has trouble with his brakes with 30 laps to go. pic.twitter.com/VTFVmTwcyL — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) October 31, 2026

With 30 laps to go, Love suffered brake issues, which sent him spinning and crashing hard into the outside wall. Love would end the race nine laps down in 30th.

With just next weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway remaining, five drivers (Allgaier, Love, Day, Kvapil, and Sheldon Creed) remain alive in the Chase for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship.

Updated Chase Grid (One Race Remaining)

1. Justin Allgaier, 2,436 points

2. Jesse Love, -22

3. Corey Day, -23

4. Carson Kvapil, -31

5. Sheldon Creed, -42

--Mathematically Eliminated--

6. Sam Mayer, -97

7. Sammy Smith, -107

8. Taylor Gray, -159

9. Brandon Jones, -183

10. Austin Hill, -197

11. Parker Retzlaff, -210

12. Rajah Caruth, -231

National Debt Relief 250 Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Points 1 1 Carson Kvapil (C) 250 63 2 7 Justin Allgaier (C) 250 54 3 17 Corey Day (C) 250 41 4 20 Brandon Jones (C) 250 41 5 41 Sam Mayer (C) 250 34 6 00 Sheldon Creed (C) 250 43 7 8 Sammy Smith (C) 250 36 8 18 William Sawalich 250 35 9 19 Brent Crews # 250 36 10 54 Taylor Gray (C) 250 31 11 39 Ryan Sieg 250 26 12 24 Harrison Burton 250 25 13 27 Jeb Burton 250 29 14 87 Lee Pulliam 250 23 15 99 Parker Retzlaff (C) 250 26 16 88 Rajah Caruth (C) 250 22 17 96 Anthony Alfredo 250 33 18 45 Lavar Scott # 250 19 19 48 Patrick Staropoli # 250 18 20 44 Brennan Poole 250 19 21 28 Kyle Sieg 250 16 22 92 Alex Labbe 250 15 23 53 Carson Ware 250 14 24 07 Josh Bilicki 250 13 25 55 Joey Gase 250 12 26 35 Justin Carroll (i) 250 0 27 42 Baltazar Leguizamon 250 10 28 47 Dawson Cram 250 9 29 51 Jeremy Clements 244 8 30 2 Jesse Love (C) 241 13 31 21 Austin Hill (C) 241 6 32 26 Dean Thompson 235 5 33 31 Blaine Perkins 223 4 34 32 Daniel Dye (i) 174 0 35 0 Garrett Smithley 161 2 36 91 Mason Maggio 161 1 37 38 Patrick Emerling (i) 161 0 38 02 Ryan Ellis 60 1

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points