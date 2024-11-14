Kyle Busch Making Chili Bowl Nationals Debut in January 2025
Kyle Busch will attempt to join an exclusive club of NASCAR Cup Series champions that have triumphed in the Chili Bowl Nationals, when he competes in the event for the first-time ever in January 2025.
The Las Vegas, Nevada native will compete in the 2025 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals Presented by NOS Energy Drink, piloting the No. 51 Midget with sponsorship from NASCAR Cup Series partner Lucas Oil and the race's exclusive streaming partner, FloRacing.
“The Cup season may be over, but the racing season is still in full swing with the biggest events on dirt taking place over the next couple of months,” Busch said. “The Chili Bowl is a legendary event and has always been on my wish list. To be able to compete there, and then alongside my son Brexton at the Tulsa Shootout, is making this year one to remember.”
Busch is a 231-time winner across the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and is among the sport's most popular and polarizing drivers.
The 39-year-old NASCAR Cup Series winner will compete in USAC National Midget events at Bakersfield Speedway on November 26 and Ventura Raceway on November 30.
A former champion of the NASCAR Cup Series, Busch looks to join a list that includes Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson -- NASCAR Cup Series champions that have won the Chili Bowl.
In nearly four decades of Chili Bowl Nationals history, several names have won the prestigious event that have crossed over into the NASCAR world, including Christopher Bell, Rico Abreu, Bryan Clauson, Tracy Hines, Tanner Thorson, and Kevin Swindell.
Last season's Chili Bowl Nationals featured an Entry List with several current and/or former NASCAR drivers, including Tanner Berryhill, Chase Briscoe, Gavan Boschele (ARCA), Josh Bilicki, JJ Yeley, Corey Day, Brent Crews, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and Jesse Love.
The 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals Powered by NOS Energy Drink will take place from January 13 to January 18, 2025 at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.