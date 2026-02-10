Kyle Busch Solidifies Eight-Race Truck Schedule for Spire in 2026

Kyle Busch, the winningest driver in the history of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, is back for an expanded schedule with Spire Motorsports in 2026.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-native will get behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST in a total of eight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events in 2026, starting with the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway (February 21).

Getting Rowdy eight times in '26.@KyleBusch returns to the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST with @HendrickCars as the sponsor for most of his eight-race schedule.



📰: https://t.co/nW3zp9xRGc pic.twitter.com/1QJLpbaRLF — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) February 10, 2026

HendrickCars.com will serve as the primary supporter for the bulk of Busch's expanded NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule in 2026. The increase to eight events, from five the previous two seasons, comes after NASCAR changed eligibility rules to allow drivers with three or more years of experience in the Cup Series to run more events, starting in 2026.

The increase to eight events, from five the previous two seasons with Spire Motorsports, comes after NASCAR changed eligibility rules to allow drivers with three or more years of experience in Cup to run additional events -- or as Kyle Busch calls it, the Kyle Busch rule.

“I’m excited that after NASCAR amended the ‘Kyle Busch rule’ that I was able to work it out with Jeff (Dickerson, owner), Brian (Pattie, crew chief) and everyone at Spire Motorsports to increase my race count up to the eight that are allowed this year,” Busch said. “With the schedule we’ve put together, the majority of the tracks I’m fortunate to have a lot of wins at but there are also a few that I haven’t won at yet in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and will be looking to add to the win list. I’m looking forward to going out each and every race, giving it all we can to get Mr. H, HendrickCars.com and the other partners that will fill out the schedule to Victory Lane.”

Since first joining Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024, Busch has been to Victory Lane three times, scored five top-fives and six top-10s in his maximum allotted 10 starts. Busch is a 67-time winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which leads the series by a significant amount, reaching this milestone in just 180 starts.

“HendrickCars.com is proud to support Kyle and Spire Motorsports,” said Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “Kyle is one of the best drivers of his generation and Spire is a proven winner in the Truck Series, so it’s another opportunity to align our brand with a successful driver and team. We look forward to the partnership and to connecting HendrickCars.com with more of our passionate race fans.”

The Fr8 208 from Atlanta Motor Speedway, the first race in Busch's eight-race NASCAR Truck Series schedule, will take place on Saturday, February 21 at 1:30 PM ET on FOX Sports 1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Recommended Articles: