Kyle Larson Extinguishes 51-Race Losing Streak With Gateway Win

After one of the wildest NASCAR Cup Series races in recent memory, it was Kyle Larson who was able to finally shake off a 51-race winless streak, as he held off all challengers in an overtime finish to Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

While Larson has spent the season defending his championship from a season ago, the driver has carried a losing streak that extended more than an entire season's worth of races. Did Larson ever start to lose confidence that another win would come?

"Honestly, no. It might be easy to think that. But no, I haven't," Larson said after a celebratory burnout. "I haven't doubted myself; I haven't doubted our team. Maybe myself at times, but never my team."

Larson, who led the race on three separate occasions for a total of 80 laps, took over the lead for good as he made a pass on Joey Logano, the dominant driver of the race, with 20 laps to go. Larson had fresher tires than Logano, and that paid massive dividends as Logano was never really able to mount much of a challenge.

In fact, when the race was pushed to an overtime finish, Logano was unable to hold onto the runner-up position, as Alex Bowman was able to get around him to follow his Hendrick Motorsports teammate across the finish line.

Larson's win came on a day when a large portion of the Chase field suffered misfortune. As a result, Larson was able to claw himself from sixth in the championship standings to second.

"No better time to have a great day than today," Larson explained. "So, proud of it. And feel like we got our swagger back a little bit."

Larson will head into next weekend's Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway trailing Denny Hamlin, the series point leader, by just six points.

The runner-up finish was the best of the season for Bowman, who missed four races earlier this season due to a bout with vertigo. Bowman, who will retire from NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2027 season, also suffered the loss of his beloved dog, Finn, this week.

An emotional Bowman was proud to come away with the runner-up finish on Sunday.

"Yeah, I'm super happy for Kyle, and just, a really hard weekend just to get on the plane and be here," Bowman said fighting back tears. "Just had a little extra help today. Yeah, ready to go home. But proud of everybody on this Ally 48 team for helping me through the weekend. Yeah, life is hard sometimes. Yeah, I lost my best friend. So, I'm ready to go home."

While Larson's win couldn't have come at a better time for him, the runner-up finish was perfectly timed for Bowman as well.

Logano, who led a race-high 96 laps from the pole position, held on to finish third, but it was a missed opportunity for the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Logano was able to inch forward in the Chase Grid to the seventh position, and now sits 49 points behind the point lead.

Logano admits he was surprised by Larson getting past him on the restart with 20 laps to go.

"The restart where Larson took the lead. I mean, that's where I lost it, obviously. He just rolled the bottom really good and cleared me. Which is really surprising," Logano stated. "His first like three laps of every run was pretty spectacular. And you had a bunch of three-lap runs there at the end."

And William Byron, who came into the day as the final seed in the Chase after a blown engine last weekend at Darlington, was able to rebound from an early-race crash to finish fourth.

Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon, and Connor Zilisch finished in positions five through seven, and were followed by Chase contenders Carson Hocevar, Denny Hamlin, and Austin Cindric who rounded out the top-10 finishers in the race.

On a day featuring a lot of exploded brake rotors, and on-track crashes, 10 of the 16 Chase contenders finished outside of the top-10, and nine of them finished outside of the top-15.

Bubba Wallace rebounded from several on-track incidents to finish 14th.

Ryan Preece would finish 17th, followed by Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell in 18th and 19th, who were each swept up in late-race crashes.

Tyler Reddick came home in 25th, and was the final Chase contender to finish the race.

Five Chase contenders failed to finish the race, and that list includes Chris Buescher (27th), Daniel Suarez (29th), Chase Elliott (31st), Chase Briscoe (32nd), and Ryan Blaney (35th).

Blaney suffered an exploded brake rotor on Lap 155, which ended his day, while Elliott and Briscoe crashed together on Lap 214 when Elliott suffered an exploded brake rotor.

Updated Chase Grid After Gateway (8 races remaining)

1. Denny Hamlin, 2,165 points

2. Kyle Larson, -6 points

3. Christopher Bell, -15

4. Ryan Blaney, -37

5. Tyler Reddick, -42

6. Ty Gibbs, -48

7. Joey Logano, -49

8. Chase Briscoe, -58

9. Carson Hocevar, -82

10. Bubba Wallace, -88

11. Chase Elliott, -90

12. William Byron, -104

13. Austin Cindric, -104

14. Chris Buescher, -108

15. Ryan Preece, -114

16. Daniel Suarez, -116