Kyle Larson Racing Special Zac Brown Band Scheme at Las Vegas
Zac Brown Band and HendrickCars.com will be teaming up with Hendrick Motorsports for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12, in order to promote their upcoming performances at Sphere Las Vegas.
The collaboration will feature a special paint scheme for Kyle Larson and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet team at Las Vegas, which will feature the band’s signature “Stone Skull” logo on the hood with a matte black and gold chrome color palette.
“Hitting the track with Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson is a badass way to get the word out about our shows at Sphere,” said Zac Brown, frontman and lead vocalist of Zac Brown Band. “Mr. H has been an awesome friend for many years, and we’re thrilled to have this opportunity with his team. These performances are going to be unlike anything we’ve ever done – and this car is just a preview of the spirit we’re bringing to Vegas.”
Zac Brown Band will be performing at Sphere Las Vegas on December 5, 6, 12, and 13, which will coincide with the release of their seventh full-length studio album, “Love and Fear”. The band is known for fusing country, rock and Southern roots, and are a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning group.
The band’s immersive live shows will only be further elevated by the Sphere’s state-of-the-art technology and storytelling capabilities that deliver a concert experience like no other.
“Zac and the band are great friends of our organization,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “They always put on an incredible show, and I personally can’t wait to see what they come up with at Sphere – it’s going to be unbelievable. There’s a natural connection between the energy of rock and roll and the intensity of NASCAR. Las Vegas is one of Kyle’s best tracks, and we hope to deliver a performance for our fans that matches what the band brings to theirs.”
The 32-year-old driver has been strong at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the past, collecting three victories at the 1.5-mile racetrack, along with eight top-five and 13 top-10s in 18 career starts, where he has an average finish of 9.4.
“It’s always cool when two different worlds come together like that,” Larson said. “The paint scheme has a killer edge to it. I’m pumped to take something to Vegas that our No. 5 team fans and Zac Brown Band fans will all be excited about. I love that HendrickCars.com wanted to make this collaboration happen and is going all in. It’ll be a lot of fun.”