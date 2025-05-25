Kyle Larson Crashes Out of Indianapolis 500 On Lap 92
There is bad news, as Kyle Larson's bid to win the 109th Indianapolis 500 came to an end due to a crash on Lap 92 of Sunday's iconic race around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Larson simply lost control of his No. 17 car while running the inside line heading into Turn 2 following a restart on Lap 92 of the Indianapolis 500. Larson was unable to wrangle the car, and spun back across the track and collected Kyffin Simpson, who crashed into the outside wall.
Here is an additional look at Larson's crash from his onboard camera:
The incident also spelled the end of the day for Sting Ray Robb, who crashed into the inside wall, while trying to avoid the crash.
Larson said that he experienced some aerodynamic issues while running behind Takuma Sato on the restart, which led to him losing control of his car. Larson apologized to everyone who was caught up in his crash.
"Just, it was a bit crazy there at the start. And yeah, I got like tight behind Takuma [Sato], I was really close to him, and I think as I finally got maybe shaded left to him, I haven't seen a replay, I got loose and just kind of got all over the place," Larson explained after being evaluated and released from the infield care center. "And yeah, so, I spun. Just hate that I got a little too eager there on that restart, and caused that crash. Hate it for everybody that also got caught up in it. Yeah, just bummed out. Try to get over this quickly, and get on to Charlotte. Just forget about it, and try to win the next one."
While it was a sad end to Larson's second career start in the Indianapolis 500, the bad news did come with a silver lining.
Due to crashing out of the event early, Larson and Hendrick Motorsports weren't subjected to weighing pulling Larson from the No. 17 Arrow McLaren machine before the race ended in order for the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to make it to Charlotte Motor Speedway in time for the start of Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600.
Larson was running near the top 15 in the Indianapolis 500 at the time of the accident on Lap 92, but a weather delay, and a chaotic start to the race pushed Larson and Hendrick Motorsports into a very tight corner when it came to getting Larson to the NASCAR Cup Series event on time on Sunday evening.
Of course, with NASCAR's changes to the Playoff Waiver rules in the offseason, if Larson missed the start of the Coca-Cola 600, and would be required to request a Playoff Waiver to continue battling for a NASCAR Cup Series championship, Larson would have to forfeit all of the Playoff Points he had earned to this point in the season, as well as any Playoff Points he were to earn the remainder of the year.
Now, Larson and Hendrick Motorsports won't have to worry about any of those headaches.
Larson qualified second for Sunday evening's NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600, which he should now comfortably make it to on time for.