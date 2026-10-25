Kyle Larson Thrills with Last Lap Rally, Photo-Finish Win at Talladega

Talladega Superspeedway was supposed to be the wild card for the Chase contenders. Unfortunately, for the rest of the competition, it served as the spring board for Kyle Larson to further strengthen his hold on the point lead.

Larson, who claimed the most Stage Points on the day, capitalized on a wild day, which saw many Chase contenders crash early, as he surged to a photo-finish win in the YellaWood 500.

On the final lap of the race, Larson ranked roughly eighth in line, but as the leaders became disjointed ahead of him, Larson sliced and diced his way through the field, and by the time he got back to the finish line, he was able to somehow win by a margin of 0.041 seconds over William Byron, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate.

Here is a replay of the thrilling finish to Sunday's race at Talladega:

KYLE LARSON WINS AT TALLADEGA IN THRILLING FASHION!! pic.twitter.com/bvhb3p5y3p — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 25, 2026

With the win, Larson has now boosted his championship lead to 73 points over Denny Hamlin with only two races remaining before the Bill France Cup is awarded to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., who held the lead until Larson surged ahead in the closing feet of the lap, would finish third behind Larson and Byron, while Ross Chastain, who served as an annoying lapped car at the front of the field for most of the race, would come home to finish on the lead lap in fourth.

Cole Custer would be credited with a fifth-place result in the finish to the wild race at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Carson Hocevar, Todd Gilliland, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-10 finishers in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

12 of the 16 Chase contenders finished outside of the top-10 on Sunday. The Chase contenders, who suffered from a rough outing, included Ryan Preece (13th), Ty Gibbs (17th), Daniel Suarez (18th), Bubba Wallace (22nd), Austin Cindric (27th), Chris Buescher (32nd), Chase Briscoe (33rd), Joey Logano (34th), Christopher Bell (35th), Chase Elliott (36th), Tyler Reddick (37th), and Ryan Blaney (38th).

Logano, the 34th-place finisher, was involved in a terrifying crash with five laps to go. While battling for the lead, Logano was sent sideways, and as he impacted the outside wall, Logano went flipping onto his roof.

Logano would walk away from the crash unscathed.

*This story will be updated with post-race quotes and additional information.