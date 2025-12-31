Kyle, Owen, Audrey Larson Take Wins Tuesday (On Two Sides of The World)

If it wasn't clear, the Larson family seems to have this racing thing figured out.

Tuesday (December 30) was an extremely busy day for the entire Larson clan, between father Kyle competing in the High Limit Racing exhibition event at Perth Motorplex (in Australia), and children Owen and Audrey competing in the Tulsa Shootout (in Tulsa, Oklahoma) -- the precursor to January's Chili Bowl Nationals.

As has come to be expected of him over the years, Kyle Larson, a two-time champion of the NASCAR Cup Series, started things off on a positive note for the family in Australia. Larson was able to best protege Corey Day to secure the $110,00-to-win prize (the largest first-place prize in Australian Sprint Car Racing history) for a second straight year.

Just like in 2024, Larson is set to jump on a plane once again and travel from Perth to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he'll compete in the Tulsa Shootout, while also watching his two oldest children, Owen and Audrey, compete in their respective races. After Tuesday, the Elk Grove, California-native is going to have a lot of cheering to do.

Owen Larson, the 11-year-old son of Kyle and Kaitlyn Larson, is going to be pretty busy throughout the course of the Tulsa Shootout, competing in the Restricted, Stock Non-Wing, and Winged A-Class divisions this week.

The eldest of the three Larson children, Owen already found success on Tuesday (just like his father did), capturing a heat race victory in the Winged A-Class.

"Yeah, it was a lot," Owen Larson told FloRacing about his defense to win the heat race. "I was getting frustrated because I was warming up in there, and it was getting hot, and my helmet kept fogging up a little bit. I knew I just had to roll the bottom and get the win. I tried the top at the end, it looks a little bit sketchy, but looks fun."

There was quite a bit of celebrating happening in the Larson camp on Tuesday, too, and it wasn't just confined to the boys, either. Audrey Larson, the seven-year-old daughter and middle child of the Larson clan, was no slouch either, winning a heat race in the Junior Sprint category.

"She's kind of herself," Kyle Larson said about his daughter, Audrey. "I think she's just really competitive, like competitive spirit, and ultimately, I think it's she watches her older brother and wants to do what he's doing, but like I said, she's herself. She plays ice hockey - I definitely have never played ice hockey - and she's athletic and wants to play baseball, and she's into the racing stuff and all of that."

"On the racing side of it, she's probably more similar to me than Owen would be. Owen, personality-wise, is more similar to me. Audrey is very fiery and lots of personality and attitude. I am not like that, but the competitive mindset is probably more similar to me. It's just fun to see your kid's characteristics kind of play out and just see them grow."

Kyle Larson says Audrey got his competitive fire… and Owen got his personality. 😂 #TulsaShootout pic.twitter.com/LybD9IvkNa — FloRacing (@FloRacing) December 30, 2025

Kyle, Owen, and Audrey Larson will all continue to tackle the Tulsa Shootout this weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in hopes of bringing home one (or maybe even multiple) Golden Driller Trophies. Coverage of the event can be seen on Flo Racing.

