Larson Defeats Bell to Take O'Reilly Series Pole At Darlington

Darlington, S.C. -- Kyle Larson was the final driver in the qualifying order in Saturday's qualifying session for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway, and as expected, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had the speed needed to secure the pole position.

Larson, driving the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in place of Alex Bowman, who continues to recover from a vertigo diagnosis, turned a lap time of 29.994 seconds (163.953 mph) to top Christopher Bell, a fellow NASCAR Cup Series star, for the top qualifying time.

Carson Kvapil was able to secure the best qualifying position among non-NASCAR Cup Series drivers, as he'll roll from the third starting spot behind the wheel of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

Justin Allgaier, who will substitute for Alex Bowman in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event, will start from the fourth position, and Parker Retzlaff will start from the fifth position.

Sam Mayer, William Sawalich, Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain, and Jesse Love rounded out the top-10 fastest drivers in Saturday's qualifying session.

Official Sport Clips VFW Help a Hero 200 Starting Lineup

1. 88-Kyle Larson

2. 19-Christopher Bell

3. 1-Carson Kvapil

4. 7-Justin Allgaier

5. 99-Parker Retzlaff

6. 41-Sam Mayer

7. 18-William Sawalich

8. 20-Brandon Jones

9. 9-Ross Chastain

10. 2-Jesse Love

11. 21-Austin Hill

12. 17-Corey Day

13. 00-Sheldon Creed

14. 24-Harrison Burton

15. 54-Taylor Gray

16. 28-Kyle Sieg

17. 92-Josh Williams

18. 8-Sammy Smith

19. 32-Rajah Caruth

20. 5-JJ Yeley

21. 96-Anthony Alfredo

22. 39-Ryan Sieg

23. 44-Brennan Poole

24. 0-Garrett Smithley

25. 27-Jeb Burton

26. 31-Blaine Perkins

27. 25-Nick Sanchez

28. 48-Patrick Staropoli

29. 45-Lavar Scott

30. 51-Jeremy Clements

31. 87-Austin Green

32. 07-Josh Bilicki

33. 26-Dean Thompson

34. 91-Alex Labbe

35. 30-Myatt Snider

36. 02-Ryan Ellis

37. 55-Joey Gase

38. 42-Nathan Byrd

DNQ 35-Matt DiBenedetto