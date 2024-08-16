Larson on Verstappen Comparison: ”I Know in My Mind I Am Better Than Him as an All-Around Driver”
Since the first motor vehicle was invented, and the birth of motorsports that came shortly thereafter, the always-asked and never-answered question, even to this day, is about the identity of the world's best racecar driver.
In the modern-day, with so many different forms of racing, and so many different vehicles to compete in, we may never actually get a definite answer. That, however, won't stop fans of motorsport everywhere from speculating.
Many believe that Kyle Larson could fit that bill. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion has been racking up big numbers in NASCAR as of late, while also continuing to have a stranglehold on the dirt racing scene. Couple that with a pretty successful debut in the Indianapolis 500, and Larson has a strong case.
Red Bull Racing's star Formula 1 driver, Max Verstappen, also has a pretty solid case built for himself when looking to find the world's best racecar driver. At just 26 years old, Verstappen is a three-time World Drivers Champion (WDC) and a 61-time winner in Formula 1, ranking him third all-time behind only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.
It's not just the remarkable career numbers for Verstappen, either, it's the complete dominance in one of motorsports' most prestigious divisions. In the last 80 Formula 1 Grand Prix, Verstappen has stood on the top step of the podium a remarkable 51 times, and last season, won a mind-blowing 19 of 21 events, only missing the podium once.
The accomplishments brought to the discussion by Larson aren't anything to scoff at either. The 32-year-old driver is a NASCAR Cup Series champion with three wins in the NASCAR All-Star Race, plus triumphs in three of the four crown jewel events Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500, and Brickyard 400.
Outside of NASCAR, Larson has also won several prestigious events including the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona (2015), the Knoxville Nationals (2021, 2023, 2024), the Chili Bowl Nationals (2020, 2021), the BC39 (2021), and several other events.
Following his third win in the Knoxville Nationals last weekend, Larson was asked by FloRacing about a straight-up comparison to Verstappen, and whether he felt he'd have to race, and beat him, to feel like the best in the world.
Larson gave an honest, and blunt, response:
“Not really. I know in my mind I am better than him as an all-around driver,” he explained to FloRacing "There's probably no way I can go win a Formula 1 race at Monaco, but I think I'd have a better shot at [doing what he does, versus him doing what I do] just because of the car element. “That’s what gives me ease and confidence that, like, I know I’m better than him. Maybe not in an open-wheel IndyCar or Formula 1 car, but that’s one discipline. I think I would beat him in everything else. You can quote that.”
At least for the time being, there is no true litmus test. The closest Larson and Verstappen have come to racing the same vehicle was a one-off for the Elk Grove, California-native in the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 18th after a speeding penalty.
So, barring an unlikely meeting of the minds between Larson and Verstappen to put on an exhibition event (or a series of exhibition events), then it truly appears that the always-asked question will remain never answered, barring some crossing at paths at a later date.