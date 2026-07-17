Layne Riggs Rockets to Truck Series Pole at North Wilkesboro

N. Wilkesboro, N.C. -- Layne Riggs has been one of the front runners in each of the last two seasons at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, but has failed to come away with the trophy. He'll attempt to finish that previously unfinished business on Saturday evening from the pole position.

On Friday afternoon, Riggs, driving the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150, turned the fastest lap of the qualifying session for the Faith Fest 250. Officially, Riggs clocked in with a lap time of 18.502 seconds, which equates to a 121.608 mph average speed around the 0.625-mile short track.

Riggs was able to top Carson Hocevar, a budding star in the NASCAR Cup Series, by a margin of 0.016 seconds to win the pole position. This pole-winning run marks the second of the season for Riggs, and it's his sixth career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole, and it comes in his 69th career start.

Now, Riggs will look to snag his fifth win of the season, and 10th career win on Saturday evening.

"Well, we've done everything we can do so far, right?" Riggs said after scoring the pole.

Riggs admitted that he didn't expect to be in contention for the pole position due to a tight-handling condition he experienced throughout Friday's practice leading into qualifying.

"I did not think that was going to be a pole lap. In our mock run, we weren't good. I was really tight, like a 10 out of 10 tight," Riggs explained.

However, Riggs said his crew chief, Dylan Cappello, made the right changes to the truck, and it came to life in qualifying.

Christopher Bell, another NASCAR Cup Series star, will start the race from the third position, and he'll be joined by defending NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Corey Heim in Row 2.

Gio Ruggiero, Chase Elliott, Kaden Honeycutt, Grant Enfinger, Chandler Smith, and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Saturday's Faith Fest 250.

With 38 trucks on the entry list, that meant that two drivers would fail to make the show.

The two drivers, who were unable to time their way into the starting lineup were Landon Huffman, driving the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet, and Timmy Hill, driving the No. 56 Hill Motorsports Toyota.

Faith Fest 250 Starting Lineup

1. 34 - Layne Riggs

2. 77 - Carson Hocevar

3. 62 - Christopher Bell

4. 5 - Corey Heim

5. 17 - Gio Ruggiero

6. 7 - Chase Elliott

7. 11 - Kaden Honeycutt

8. 9 - Grant Enfinger

9. 38 - Chandler Smith

10. 52 - Stewart Friesen

11. 13 - Cole Butcher

12. 1 - Nick Leitz

13. 16 - Justin Haley

14. 15 - Tanner Gray

15. 98 - Jake Garcia

16. 45 - Landen Lewis

17. 26 - Dawson Sutton

18. 91 - Christian Eckes

19. 71 - Shane van Gisbergen

20. 44 - Andres Perez de Lara

21. 19 - Daniel Hemric

22. 99 - Ben Rhodes

23. 12 - Brenden Queen

24. 18 - Tyler Ankrum

25. 25 - Ryan Newman

26. 81 - Kris Wright

27. 88 - Ty Majeski

28. 14 - Mini Tyrrell

29. 2 - Luke Baldwin

30. 42 - Tyler Reif

31. 27 - Kasey Kleyn

32. 4 - Donovan Strauss

33. 76 - Nathan Nicholson

34. 10 - Corey LaJoie

35. 22 - Clayton Green

36. 33 - Frankie Muniz