Layne Riggs Staying in Front Row Motorsports No. 34 Truck for 2026
Layne Riggs and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will get another opportunity to compete for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title together in 2026, confirming on Wednesday that the two parties have signed a multi-year contract extension.
As part of the new agreement, Riggs will return to the driver's seat of the No. 34 Ford F-150 for his third full-time campaign in the NASCAR Truck Series, as he looks to repeat (or even exceed) the fantastic campaign that he's put together in 2025, which includes a trio of victories at Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Raceway Park, and Bristol Motor Speedway.
“This year was a huge confidence booster—not just for me, but for our entire team,” said Riggs. “Making a deep playoff run is no easy task, but this group made it feel that way. We’re ready for the offseason, but just as excited to come out swinging at Daytona.”
In an exclusive interview ahead of his 50th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Riggs told Racing America on SI that he expected to return to the NASCAR Truck Series with the organization in 2026. Less than a month later, Front Row has officially announced his return.
Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will mark the final event of Riggs' second season in the Truck Series, and while Riggs isn't fighting for the Driver's Championship, he is fighting for the Owner's Championship on behalf of Front Row Motorsports.
The 23-year-old driver's career numbers are quite impressive, with five victories over the last two seasons in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and 20 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes. The majority of those stat lines come from this season, as Riggs has had a career-high season in most stat categories.
“It’s truly incredible what this team has done these last two seasons,” said Riggs. “This group of guys has had my back since day one, and the bond we have formed is something that I hold close to my heart. We have really stepped it up compared to 2024, and it’s only going to get better. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
Dylan Cappello, an ARCA Menards Series West race-winner himself, will continue to be paired with Riggs for the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign. The driver-crew chief relationship has flourished in their two seasons together, and resulted in a team capable of contending for victories on a regular basis.
“Dylan (Cappello) and I just click,” said Riggs. “Not only do we both have a racing background, but we both have mechanical engineering degrees. I can tell him how the truck feels, and he’ll know exactly what I mean and how to make it better. We work well together and have something that will hopefully carry us into another playoff berth.”
Riggs will chase a victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, in hopes of clinching an Owner's Championship for Front Row Motorsports, but after that, it will be full-steam ahead to preparing for 2026.