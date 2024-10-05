LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Adds Brian Campe as Technical Director
Brian Campe, a nearly two-decade veteran member of the motorsports community through roles in NASCAR and IndyCar, has signed a deal to become the technical director of the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB NASCAR Cup Series team effective immediately.
The race team announced the acquisition of the Campe on Friday afternoon via a press release. Campe, who kicked off his motorsports career with Dale Earnhardt Inc. in 2002, and has had stops at Hendrick Motorsports, JR Motorsports, Team Penske, and Arrow McLaren, is excited for the new challenge ahead of him.
“I’m super excited to join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and am looking forward to the opportunity and challenge ahead,” said Campe, who will oversee the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB engineering team. “I believe in the vision for LEGACY M.C. and hope to help build on the talent that is already in place and bring my experience to the organization so we can compete for wins at NASCAR’s highest level.”
The move, which comes on the heels of the addition of Gene Wachtel as the crew chief of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's part-time No. 84 entry ahead of Kansas Speedway, continues to bolden the roster of the staff at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, which despite a trying 2024 campaign, is looking to build momentum for the 2025 season and beyond.
"LEGACY M. C. has been on a mission to acquire world-class team members. That quest has led us to some extraordinary people that now includes Brian Campe," said Cal Wells III, CEO of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. "There’s no doubt the opportunity to have Brian lead our engineering efforts into the future and will ultimately place LEGACY M. C. among the truly elite within NASCAR’s Cup Series."
Team co-owner Jimmie Johnson feels adding a piece of the puzzle as experienced as Campe can only lead to good things for the race team.
“The addition of a talent like Brian Campe is integral to the success of LEGACY M.C.,” said Johnson. “Brian’s experience with championship teams like Hendrick and Penske will make him a huge asset to LEGACY M.C., and we are eager to see the improvement his leadership will bring to the engineering arm of the CLUB.”
Campe will get his first experience with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB with this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, which is set for Sunday, October 6 at 2 PM ET. That race will be televised on NBC and can be streamed on the NBC Sports App. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the race.