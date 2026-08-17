Legend of Kyle Larson Grows With Richmond/Knoxville Double

"No, I can't be in two places at once."

Those were the words of Kyle Larson when asked if he would be able to compete in Saturday night's Knoxville Nationals despite being slated to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway at the same time.

However, in the end, Larson was able to check both races off his list in one night, and he added to his legendary mystique with a sixth-place finish at Richmond and took home his fourth career win in the prestigious Knoxville Nationals Sprint Car event.

Now, it took an assist from Mother Nature for Larson to be able to complete the double, ironic as it was Mother Nature that wreaked havoc on Larson's first attempt at the Indianapolis 500/Coca-Cola 600 double in 2024.

However, rain at Knoxville Speedway delayed the action enough for Larson to claim a sixth-place finish in the Cook Out 400, get word from his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team that plans had been made for him to hop into an aircraft and immediately head to Knoxville Speedway.

Roughly three hours after taking the checkered flag in the Cook Out 400, Larson was on the ground in Knoxville. Roughly an hour and a half later, Larson was standing atop his winged Sprint Car extending his arms in victory, after leading the race wire-to-wire.

It was an impressive evening, the stuff that legends are made of. And this double attempt, much more successful than Larson's Indy 500/Coke 600 double attempts, will add to the Larson's lore years after his racing career ends.

Despite putting in 3 hours of work in the NASCAR Cup Series event, Larson, a true racer, wasn't content with not racing more. While other drivers were likely nestled into their beds at home in the Charlotte, NC, area, Larson was busy logging more laps. And he wasn't through until he took the checkered flag at Knoxville Speedway at 2:38 AM ET.

While Carson Hocevar is proving to be the social butterfly of the current crop of NASCAR Cup Series racers, capable of helping NASCAR break into pop culture, it is Larson who is proving to be the modern-day Tony Stewart.

He's a driver who will race anything, anywhere, at any time. And chances are, if he's in a competitive car, he'll be running near the front or celebrating in victory lane by the time he's through. It's truly incredible, and a driver like Larson doesn't come around often.

While Larson is struggling through possibly his worst NASCAR Cup Series season since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, the driver still found a way to leave a lasting impact on the racing community with his on-track performance and tenacious attitude.