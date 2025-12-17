Liberty University Set for Return As A Byron Primary Sponsor

As William Byron continues to chase his elusive first NASCAR Cup Series championship, he'll officially have a longtime partner returning for another year of sponsorship. Liberty University will return to the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team as a three-race primary sponsor during the 2026 season.

Hey LibertyU and @TeamHendrick fans! 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion and two-time DAYTONA 500 winner @WilliamByron will be racing the LU24 Chevrolet for three races in 2026 – check out the schedule now! https://t.co/yIn7qcr2hQ pic.twitter.com/iSW6QMGa7V — Liberty University (@LibertyU) December 17, 2025

The red, white, and blue Liberty University colors will first adorn Byron's No. 24 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, May 10. Liberty University will return as the primary in the crown jewel Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26, and the company will round out its three-race schedule on Sunday, November 1 at Martinsville Speedway.

While the No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet paint scheme features slight tweaks from last year, the basis of the paint scheme remains the same with white flames down the blue sides of the race car, and the No. 24 is easy to spot in red on the doors.

Of Byron's 16 career NASCAR Cup Series wins, three have come with Liberty University serving as the primary sponsorship partner. Byron's most-recent victory with LU's colors on his car came at Texas Motor Speedway in the Fall of 2023.

Although Liberty University, which has partnered with Byron since his NASCAR K&N Pro East Series season in 2015, is returning for the 2026 season, the three-race slate marks a decrease in overall primary sponsorship races for Liberty University, and it's the second consecutive season the university has shed some races aboard the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

In 2024, Liberty University was a 12-race primary sponsorship partner. However, in 2025, the university cut that commitment in half to a six-race primary sponsorship schedule. The Liberty University schedule would be cut in half again heading into the 2026 campaign.

Despite the decrease in Liberty University-backed races, don't expect Byron, who has blossomed into one of the best drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, to be short on sponsorship in 2026. Byron, 28, comes into the 2026 season seeking his third consecutive win in the Daytona 500, a mark that would put him in a category of his own in the history of the iconic race, which stretches back to 1959.

Additionally, Byron will look to work his way into the Championship 4 for a fourth straight season in 2026. And who knows, with a change in scenery for the season finale (Homestead-Miami Speedway takes over the final race from Phoenix Raceway this year), perhaps it's time for Byron's breakthrough to hoist a Bill France Cup.

Recommended Articles